The Fiji international was all set to retire after winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy in Saints' 2021 Grand Final victory but he will now play on until at least the age of 35.

Naiqama, who won three consecutive Super League titles with St Helens, has made five appearances for Sydney Roosters in the NRL this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old is convinced he can compete for silverware with the Giants.

Kevin Naiqama embraces the Super League trophy after the 2021 Grand Final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"There's a couple of factors," he said. "Ian Watson, the coach that he is, and the ability he has and the team that the Giants are building.

"When I was playing at St Helens, it felt like we were playing ourselves when we played teams coached by Ian Watson in terms of the style and in playing the long game.

"When he was at Salford, he took them to the Grand Final and the following year took them to a Challenge Cup final. He did a great job and he's doing a great job at Huddersfield, taking them to a Challenge Cup final.

"There's an exciting journey ahead for Huddersfield Giants. They're building something really special and I hope to be a valuable part of it."

Kevin Naiqama scores a try against Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Watson believes Naiqama is the kind of player who will help take Huddersfield to the next level.

The Giants boss stressed that Naiqama has not been signed as a replacement, with centre Ricky Leutele yet to commit for 2023.

"I think he's a huge signing for us," said Watson.

"You look at his performances when he's played for St Helens and when he's been playing for the Roosters this year - he always competes and plays well.

"The big thing for me is Kevin as a person. There are many things he can add to this group like educating our younger players, imparting that experience and teaching them how to do things the right way. Kevin always does things the right way.

"Everyone you speak to has a high opinion of him - the way he trains, the way he looks after himself, his mentality and the way he goes into games. That'll be a big lift for us to get to where we want to be - challenging for Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals.