'They're the team to beat': Hull KR boss Willie Peters makes Wigan Warriors claim ahead of blockbuster clash

Willie Peters insists Wigan Warriors remain the team to beat in Super League despite watching Hull KR move a step closer to securing the League Leaders' Shield.
James O'Brien
By James O'Brien

Rugby League correspondent

Published 9th Aug 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 18:31 BST

The Robins are four points clear at the top with a vastly superior points difference ahead of Friday's trip to Wigan after swatting aside Castleford Tigers.

Rovers would all but secure the shield with a win over the defending champions but Peters has stressed that nothing will be decided at the Brick Community Stadium.

"Everyone's been looking forward to this game," he said.

"We have great battles against them and there's a healthy rivalry there.

"I'm not fooled one bit with what's been said about them. Across the year they probably haven't been as dominant in games but when they get their full team back, they're the team to beat.

"If we beat Wigan next week, that doesn't mean we're guaranteed the League Leaders' Shield. And if we win the League Leaders' Shield, it doesn't guarantee anything in the play-offs.

"It's going to be a great game but it's not the be-all and end-all."

Hull KR head into a huge clash at Wigan in high spirits. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
Hull KR head into a huge clash at Wigan in high spirits. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

KR were too strong for the struggling Tigers despite falling short of their usual standards.

Rovers were comfortable 36-6 winners but Peters pointed to a turning point early in the second half that went in his side's favour.

"It was sort of a weird game," he said.

"We did a lot of good things but took the pressure off with yardage penalties. If (Louis) Senior scores that try, it's a four-point difference and game on.

"Would that performance cut it next week? No it wouldn't – but a win is a win."

Castleford have little to play for in the closing stages of another disappointing campaign but showed signs of life after a limp display at St Helens.

Director of rugby Chris Chester, who is doubling up as interim head coach, takes encouragement from his former club's recent rise as he gets to work on restoring the Tigers' fortunes.

"Of course it gives me hope," he said, referring to KR's journey from the bottom to the top of Super League.

"I think we've got a great opportunity to build something over the next two, three, four years.

"I don't want to put a timescale on it but there will be some big steps in '26 and hopefully some even bigger steps in '27. It would be nice to get a marquee signing for '27.

"We can only do that by being consistent on the field and winning games. We've got to get the fans back onside."

