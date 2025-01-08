Mikolaj Oledzki has handed Leeds Rhinos a pre-season boost by committing to the club for the next three years.

The England prop had been the subject of interest from rival clubs with his previous deal due to expire at the end of this season.

However, Oledzki will remain at Headingley until at least the end of 2028 after penning fresh terms with his boyhood club.

A Challenge Cup winner, the 26-year-old has made 157 appearances for the Rhinos since his debut in 2017 and earned two England caps.

Oledzki has stressed there was nowhere else he wanted to be after resolving his future five weeks out from the start of the new season.

"I am delighted to get it all sorted," he said.

"I was keen to have the deal done before the start of the season so I could focus on my rugby without any distraction.

"This is my club. I have grown up here and I want to be part of something special in the coming years with this group of players.

Mikolaj Oledzki is staying at Headingley long term. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I have really enjoyed working with Brad Arthur and the coaching team and I think my best years are still ahead of me as a front-rower.

"I would like to thank the Rhinos directors especially Ian Blease for how the negotiations have been handled and my agent Craig Harrison.

"I am looking forward to next season and helping the Rhinos back to challenging for silverware once again."

Oledzki will be a key player for Arthur's side in 2025 after becoming a cornerstone of the Leeds pack.

The prop is a pack leader for the Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rhinos boss Arthur expects Oledzki to lead the way for his side in his first full season at the helm.

"We are pleased to have secured Mikolaj's long-term future with the Rhinos," said Arthur.

"He is someone who understands the club and its history and he is one of our leaders.

"He has worked hard during pre-season so far and he knows that, as a senior player now, that he sets the standard for others."

The retention of Oledzki is an important piece of business for the Rhinos as they plan for 2026 and beyond.

Oledzki was one of eight off-contract players coming into the new year, a list that features James Bentley, Morgan Gannon and James McDonnell.

"As a club, we want to secure our best players on long-term deals to build for the future and Mikolaj definitely falls into that category," said sporting director Blease.