Separated by a solitary point in the Super League table, the neighbours are in a straight shootout for the final play-off place.

The winners progress to next week's eliminators, whereas it is the end of the road for the losers.

"This is why you're involved in sport," said Smith.

"Everyone loves winning but as a fan, a participant, an administrator or a coach, the reason you're involved is because it's not predictable and there are always twists and turns.

"This is exactly what you get involved in sport for - to be contesting the big moments.

"The season has created a lot of twists and turns in most clubs. It's been a great finish to the regular season and none better than a do-or-die game."

The teams have met three times already in 2022, with Castleford currently holding a 2-1 advantage.

Rohan Smith has overseen a remarkable turnaround at Headingley. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Tigers have been left without any specialist half-backs for the final game of the regular season but Leeds have prepared for the best of Lee Radford's side.

"It's going to be a massive clash," said Smith.

"It's a derby game with everything at stake. We're expecting everything they've got, we're going to give everything we've got and see what happens."

Eleventh in the table when Smith took over in April, the Rhinos have the chance to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Leeds Rhinos claimed a dramatic win over Huddersfield Giants last time out on home soil. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It'd be a great achievement given where the club was earlier in the season," added Smith.

"It's what everyone sets out to do every pre-season. Every club wants to play at play-off time and nothing has changed over the course of the season.