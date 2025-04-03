Tom Briscoe warns only Hull FC's best will do against Hull KR in Challenge Cup

Tom Briscoe is relishing what he thinks is the most important Hull derby in nearly 40 years when the city rivals meet in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Adding an extra element to such a high stakes showdown and their first cup meeting since 1986 is the clubs being first and second in Betfred Super League, with Hull KR three points ahead of Briscoe’s FC.

While the Robins prevailed in all three meetings between the teams last year, Hull FC are a different prospect this season and already have more wins in six matches than they did in the entirety of 2024.

Briscoe, though, accepts the Black and Whites will need to produce their best performance of the campaign to come out on top of a blockbuster contest at the MKM Stadium.

“It’s the biggest derby since the 1980s,” Briscoe told the PA news agency.

“With everything that’s around it, it’s one v two in the table and then there’s the Challenge Cup factor, it’s massive and I can’t wait to get out there.

“The start to our season has been great, we’ve got some good results, and after what the club went through last year, I think that makes it extra special.

“We’ve got to 100 per cent have the best game of our season to be able to beat them but we’ll go into it confident on the back of how we’re playing at the minute.”

Tom Briscoe celebrates his try at Castleford last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

While Hull KR are enjoying their best start to a season since 1984-85 – the last time they won the league championship and a major trophy – Briscoe has been their biggest nemesis in recent years.

The former England wing bagged a record five tries to help Leeds cruise to victory in the 2015 final, while he was on the scoresheet as Leigh edged out the Robins in the Wembley showpiece two years ago.

Briscoe is a four-time Challenge Cup winner but has never lifted the trophy with the Airlie Birds, having been a losing finalist in 2008, in his first season as a professional, and then 2013.

Having rejoined Hull for a second stint last season, the 35-year-old is itching to help them land their first piece of silverware in eight years.

After lining up for Leigh at Wembley in 2023, Tom Briscoe, Zak Hardaker and John Asiata are aiming to inflict more Challenge Cup pain on Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I’ve been fortunate to play in and win finals since I left Hull but when I sit down at the end of my career, I’ve still got two losses at Hull,” he said. “To be able to right that would be nice.”

Briscoe is into his 18th season as a professional and is out of contract at the end of the year but retirement is not on the agenda – even if he would like to finish his career at Hull.

“To come full circle and finish here, it would be special,” Briscoe added. “But I feel like I’m playing well at the minute.