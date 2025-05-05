Tom Davies provides Challenge Cup fitness update as Hull KR winger bids to lay 2017 ghost to rest

When clubs set off on the road to Wembley, every player has his own motivation.

Some dream of stepping out at the iconic stadium from the moment they pick up a ball; for others, reaching the Challenge Cup final is a chance to right the wrongs of the more recent past.

Hull KR winger Tom Davies has visited Wembley only once as a player and was robbed of the opportunity to walk out with his team-mates after succumbing to an untimely ankle injury.

Davies travelled south with hometown club Wigan Warriors nursing the issue and praying for the best, only to be left in tears minutes before kick-off when it became clear his dream was over.

That was in his debut season in 2017 and he has not been back since – something he is desperate to put right this year with the Robins.

"You dream of playing in finals so to get that close to it and have to pull out because of injury, it was gutting," said Davies ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against former club Catalans Dragons.

"I knew it wasn't right in the warm-up and thought that if we lost the game because I couldn't do my job properly, I'd never forgive myself.

"I still look back wondering whether I should have played but I made the decision and was very lucky that we went on to win the Grand Final the following year. That was kind of one for one but at the same time, these opportunities don't come around that often.

Tom Davies has been a supporter in recent weeks but is on track to be fit for the semi-finals. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That was in my first year and I've never been to Wembley since. It's something that's always been on my radar and means a lot to me.

"It's steeped in history in our game. We're trying to build something here at Rovers and have been so close to a few trophies and have not quite got over the line. This is a great opportunity for us and I hope we take it."

Now, eight years on, Davies is facing another nervous wait as he battles to prove his fitness in time for this week's last-four clash in York.

The 28-year-old appears to be on track after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, even if history has taught him to be cautious.

Tom Davies suffered Wembley heartbreak with Wigan in 2017. (Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com)

"Things are going really well," said Davies, who was a spectator again for Saturday’s demolition of Salford Red Devils at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

"My shoulder was still a little bit tender for Magic Weekend and I just wanted to make sure it was 100 per cent ready for the semi-final.

"The club have been great with me and it's been getting better every day. Now I'm looking forward to firing into the week."

Davies has already shown why Rovers identified him as the man to fill the sizeable gap left behind by Ryan Hall with his work ethic and a record of eight tries in 11 games.

The winger has quickly endeared himself to the Hull KR faithful. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The recent injury has stalled Davies' momentum but past experiences have helped shape a philosophical outlook.

"It's just part and parcel of the game," he said.

"It's rare you see people do a full season nowadays. It comes with the territory but it is frustrating.

"You hate seeing the lads out there when you know you can't be with them. With how well the team have been doing, you want to be out there every week keeping in that flow.

"I've been gutted to be out for a couple of weeks but hopefully I can pick up where I left off."

A speedy return to form this week would come at the expense of his old club, adding an extra layer of motivation as Davies aims to continue his impressive 2025 campaign.

The Robins will be backed by another big following in York this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's something to look forward to," he added.

"A semi is a massive game for everyone but to play against my former club and the team I came from makes it a little bit more meaningful.

"Catalans are starting to find their straps and are clicking more as a team now, so we'll have a good challenge on our hands.

"I reckon I'll be on a blacklist this week and nobody from the club will be speaking to me!

"I made a lot of friends in the five years I was there and have great memories but I'm here now and want to make sure we come out on the right side of the result and get to the final."

The Robins will be backed by a sea of red and white at York's LNER Community Stadium, turning the neutral venue into a home game away from home.

It has not taken Davies long to appreciate the importance of the Red Army.

"They're absolutely massive for us," he said.

"It's only since I've come here that I've realised how much difference a crowd can make.

"When I was playing last year in away games, you'd be lucky to have 30 people there and friends and family, whereas literally every game we've gone to this season, we've either brought more than the home team or we're louder than them.