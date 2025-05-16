Tom Holroyd explains delay after committing future to Leeds Rhinos

Tom Holroyd has turned down interest from rival clubs to commit his future to Leeds Rhinos.

The 24-year-old academy product, whose previous contract was due to expire this autumn, will now remain at Headingley until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Holroyd was in demand after returning to fitness and form following an injury-hit 2024 campaign.

The front-rower has already surpassed last season's six appearances in the early months of this year, scoring one try in 10 games for Brad Arthur's side.

Holroyd, who was capped by England in 2023, is ready to take his game to new heights after getting his career back on track.

"I’m really happy to be here and extend my future," he said. "Obviously this is my boyhood club and I've loved my time here.

"I think I owed it to myself, the lads and the club to take my time and get back playing regularly before deciding to extend. I've pulled a few performances together now and just need to keep the season on a roll.

"I want to achieve success with the Rhinos and hopefully earn more international caps, becoming one of the leading forwards at this club.

Tom Holroyd has remained loyal to Leeds. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"One of the main reasons I extended was because I really want to win something with this team."

Holroyd's show of commitment is a boost for Leeds after Morgan Gannon turned down a bumper contract for an opportunity in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease, who has also secured the futures of Mikolaj Oledzki, James McDonnell and James Bentley since the start of the year, has backed Holroyd to reach the top of the game.

"Tom is an outstanding talent and a player who embodies the values of this club," said Blease.

Tom Holroyd celebrates a win at Salford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"His commitment to the Rhinos is fantastic news for everyone involved. He's still developing but his potential is enormous and we believe he can become one of the top forwards in Super League.