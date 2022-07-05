Tony Smith legacy to be judged on what happens next - but Hull KR tenure tainted

The Robins had just completed one of the most remarkable play-off wins in Super League history - and in some style.

Despite being without nine first-team players, Smith’s side nilled a star-studded Warrington Wolves in their own backyard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although they ran out of steam on their way to a semi-final defeat by Catalans Dragons the following week, Smith had the hearts and minds of Rovers fans.

Tony Smith celebrates with the fans after Hull KR's play-off win over Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Fast forward to the present day and Smith has not only lost his job but the widespread affection that underpinned KR’s resurgence.

The relationship between coach and supporters - as well as the powers that be at Craven Park - became strained the moment he walked into a Zoom press conference and declared his intention to step down at the end of the season.

The bombshell not only caught the media off guard but the Hull KR hierarchy too.

Smith informed the players and coaching staff first followed by Rovers owner Neil Hudgell minutes before he joined the press conference.

Tony Smith during his final press conference in Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Chief executive Paul Lakin, meanwhile, found out through Hudgell with Smith already in the middle of making his decision public.

It was the abrupt manner of the announcement rather than the decision itself that irked a large section of the club’s supporters.

Smith’s contract was running down and the clarity was welcome at an important time in the rugby league calendar.

However, there was a widely held view that Smith showed contempt for Hull KR by telling the world of his decision before the club had the chance to digest the news.

Injuries have hurt Hull KR this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

At the time, the Robins were on the crest of a wave having claimed a fifth straight win in Smith’s 500th Super League game as a coach.

To say the timing of the announcement was a surprise would be an understatement.

Yet there was a certain inevitability about Smith deciding to call time on his Hull KR stay.

Smith did not see eye to eye with Lakin, a relationship that needs to be strong for any club to thrive.

Danny McGuire, left centre, has been Tony Smith's right-hand man since late 2020. (Picture: SWPix.com)

When Lakin rejoined Rovers at the end of 2020, he took on some of Smith’s responsibilities to the frustration of the 55-year-old.

“I haven’t been able to have the influence I’d like in the entire organisation and sometimes that happens within organisations,” said Smith as he announced his decision in April.

“Not everyone are best friends and some people operate better without other people around and I’m hoping that’s the case.

“It’s not healthy for the club and it’s not healthy for me either.”

While the Super League table suggested Smith could go on to enjoy a happy ending, his comments said otherwise.

After airing his dirty laundry in public, the former Great Britain coach needed to ensure the focus swiftly switched back to on-field matters - but the discord became deep-rooted.

KR’s form fell off a cliff in the aftermath of Smith’s announcement with his team winning just two of nine games.

Whether that was down to Smith’s infamous press conference, the club’s injury situation or a bit of everything, results don’t lie.

There is no doubt the loss of Jordan Abdull and Kane Linnett - two key figures in last year’s run to the Super League semi-finals - has hurt the Robins, while the untimely injuries suffered by Ryan Hall and George King robbed Smith of much of his go-forward.

In the end, Smith was fighting a losing battle on and off the field and Hull KR had nothing to lose by parting ways.

KR’s season is still alive as interim boss Danny McGuire settles into the Craven Park hot seat ahead of a baptism of fire against Hull FC at Magic Weekend.

There can be no argument that Smith has left behind a stronger squad than the one he inherited in June 2019.

Whereas Tim Sheens’ ageing squad was falling apart, the class of 2022 has a youthful core with a homegrown flavour.

Although Rovers became increasingly ragged towards the end, Smith encouraged his players to play rugby league the right way and gave the supporters memories that will last a lifetime.

It was fast, furious and even reckless at times - but Smith gave the KR fans one hell of a ride.

Unfortunately for everybody connected with the Robins, when the going got tough and injuries hit this year, they could not summon the spirit of Warrington 2021.

His legacy should be judged on what happens next; if Rovers kick on under incoming head coach Willie Peters, there is a strong chance Smith will be remembered fondly.