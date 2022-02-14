Hull KR coach Tony Smith impressed by last-minute debutant Frankie Halton

The second-row, who joined from Championship part-timers Featherstone Rovers last autumn, was a late call-up for Friday’s 24-10 Betfred Super League loss.

He was drafted in to the 17-man squad after Dean Hadley pulled out on the eve of the game and came on off the bench to impress at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Smith admitted: “One of the real shining lights for me was Frankie Halton.

“I thought he was terrific. Really good.

“I’m delighted for that kid. That’s how it (debut) happens sometimes.

“I would have liked for him to have had a better experience on debut but he was very good.”

The Ireland international, 25, is a late starter to the top-flight having cut his teeth with Swinton Lions and Featherstone.

Went well: Former Featherstone forward Frankie Halton made his debut for Hull KR against Wigan, Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

However, he certainly made the most of his early chance, completing 24 tackles in an industrious display.

Smith explained: “We got a guest in - Garry Clark, who scored 121 tries in 259 games for Rovers in the 80s - to come to present our debutants on the day before the game.

“We originally had three jerseys out for him to present but we had to get a fourth one out that morning.

“It was great. It was one of those pleasures. I was really disappointed for Deano as he was shattered about having to pulling out.

“But to give a kid his debut and see him run out and ring his parents was great.

“He looked strong, was determined and had a couple of really nice offloads.

“He went really well. Not many of us did our job really well tonight.

“There was blemishes pretty much across the park or if there weren’t blemishes they were not as effective as they could be.

“But I thought Frankie was one of the shining lights.”

Rovers, who head to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, hope the injury to England Knights loose forward Hadley is not too serious.