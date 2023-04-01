Tony Smith uses Warrington Wolves example as he vows to turn struggling Hull FC around

Hull FC boss Tony Smith has pointed to the job he did at Warrington Wolves as an example of what patience can bring after going down to his former club at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Wolves made it seven straight wins at the start of the new Super League season after making light work of Hull, racing into a 28-0 half-time lead before closing out a routine victory.

Smith is finding life tougher in his first campaign in charge of the Black and Whites, with Saturday's 34-6 defeat leaving his team without a win in five games.

The 56-year-old is convinced Hull will come good after overseeing a similar project at Warrington which yielded three Challenge Cups and two League Leaders’ Shields, as well as three Grand Final appearances.

"When I came here some years ago, there was no magic wand," he said.

"We happened to go on and win the Challenge Cup in my first year here but the rest of the season we weren't great.

"It took time to turn this place around and become one of the strong teams in the competition.

"We'd all love to be able to wave a magic wand and think it's only going to take a game or two but it doesn't happen that way.

Tony Smith ahead of the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I would have loved for it to have happened already to FC. We're still going through a bit of pain – and may well for a little time to come.

"We want to fix it up as quickly as we can and get up to the calibre of club that Warrington have been for a number of years.

"I've got every faith that we'll get there."

Hull had no answer to the red-hot Wolves in the opening 40 minutes before restoring some lost pride in an even second half.

Josh Drinkwater coasts over. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Smith gave credit to the early pacesetters after refusing to be too critical of his side.

"Let's be fair and kind to a team that is making things happen with a whole lot of confidence and energy," he said.

"I'm not going to put it only down to us. They're playing with a spring in their step and are making their own luck.

"What we're not doing is handling some of our actions well enough. We contributed to them having some good bounces and some good luck and outstanding pieces of play.

"We're certainly not helping ourselves but at the same time I'm not going to discount the skill levels and confidence Warrington are playing with."

Hull will quickly turn their attention to the Good Friday derby against Hull KR but could be without full-back Tex Hoy after he was forced off in the closing stages at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“It’s a hamstring injury," said Smith.

"With the pain it looks like he was in, I doubt he’ll be OK for next week.