George King has warned Hull KR that only their best will do in the Good Friday derby against a Tony Smith-inspired Hull FC.

The Robins will make the short trip across the city buoyed by back-to-back wins over Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos, leaving Willie Peters' side fifth in Super League heading into the Easter fixtures.

By contrast, Hull are looking over their shoulder in 10th place following a fifth straight defeat at Warrington Wolves in the Saturday lunchtime game on Channel 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King is paying no attention to the form book as Rovers prepare to come up against Smith for the first time since his departure last year.

Wary: Hull KR's George King thanks the fans for their support after victory over Leeds but is already thinking about reuniting with Tony Smith (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's nice to go in with a bit of confidence but coming up against Tony, I know for a fact that he'll have them pumped up," King told The Yorkshire Post.

"I know how he works and how he manages to get a squad that aren't performing to perform in these big games.

"It's absolutely crucial that we perform for the 80 minutes. We did it for 60 against Leeds but it needs to be 80 in the derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Form goes out of the window. We're expecting a tough contest."

Hull KR's George King (Picture: SWPix.com)

King has played in four derbies but is set for his first taste of a Good Friday date at the Airlie Birds’ MKM Stadium.

Hull are expecting a sell-out, including a huge travelling contingent.

"It's fantastic that we're taking 5,000 fans over," added Rovers’King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be really special for our new signings but it's crucial that we stay composed throughout the week.

Hull FC’s head coach Tony Smith comes up against Hull KR for the first time (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I've played in big games where sometimes you can get too emotional and don't think about the actual game plan on the day.

"If we stay composed and know our jobs, we'll come out okay.

"It's going to be special for the city and hopefully we can go out and get the job done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins warmed up for the derby with an impressive victory over Leeds at a wet and windy Craven Park.

Peters' men dominated the forward battle to give Jordan Abdull the field position to wreak havoc with his towering kicks.

"We played the conditions really well," said King. "We tried to get on the front foot and get them in key areas where we could front load our energy in defence.

"The way the wind was blowing and the areas we were getting into, Jordan Abdull's kicking bombs were lethal. We built off the back of them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a baptism of fire for Luke Hooley after the former Batley Bulldogs full-back was drafted in for his Super League debut as a late replacement for Richie Myler, whose partner gave birth on the eve of the game. King had some words of comfort for the Rhinos rookie, the latest victim of an Abdull kicking masterclass in testing conditions in east Hull.

"We knew it was an area we could exploit with Luke Hooley coming in," said the Hull KR prop.

"It's obviously a swirling wind here at KR. It's like that every day at training.

"I've seen full-backs that have played 300 games struggle under Jordan Abdull's high balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought Mikey Lewis on the other side was really good and composed as well.

"Our forwards laid the platform. It was a fantastic overall performance.

"We're really looking forward to the derby now this week."