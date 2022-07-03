Toulouse recorded only their third win of the campaign after overcoming Rovers 28-6 thanks to tries from Latrell Schaumkel, Paul Marcon, Chris Hankinson and Olly Ashall-Bott.

A depleted Hull KR side got on the scoresheet through Albert Vete’s converted second-half try but they were convincingly beaten in the end and coach Smith accepts his side were “a long way off”.

He said: “We were clearly second best and we’ve got some things happening in terms of bodies not available for us and that’s an opportunity for others.

Nathan Peats: Australian celebrates a rare Toulouse victory. (Picture: Fabrice Rodriguez/SWPix)

“We’ve got players filling in at different positions so it has been difficult for them to play well but that’s the challenge of Super League. We just didn’t have the troops or the same personnel to rally around for a second-half comeback like we did last time.

“We couldn’t do that and hats off to Toulouse who are very good.”

Smith was also impressed at how Toulouse are developing.

“I have been watching a lot of them recently and apart from that game at Wigan they are really improving.

Opposite numbers: Sylvain Houles of Toulouse and Tony Smith of Hull KR at full-time (Picture: Fabrice Rodriguez/SWPix.com)

“They’ve recruited well and have some more experienced players than the last time we were here.

“They deserved their victory tonight.

“As for us we’ve got challenges at the moment as we prepare for a really big game in Newcastle but it’s all part of the job and I’ve got players who are prepared to put in the effort.

“We were flat from the start and we didn’t have the energy tonight to convert some of the chances we had. We were a long way off.”

Action from the Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse, France - Joseph Bretherton tackles a Hull KR Player (Picture: Fabrice Rodriguez/SWpix.com)

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles said: He said: “It’s a fantastic feeling and the players deserve to celebrate, you can hear them in the dressing rooms.”

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Marcon, Armitage, Hankinson, Schaumkel, Norman, Gigot, Navarrete, Peats, Alvaro, Peyroux, Bretherton, Paulo. Replacements: Albert, Hansen, Belmas, Sangare.

Hull K R: Dagger, Ryan, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Crooks, Milnes, Lewis, Vete, Parcell, Storton, Hadley, Halton, Minchella. Replacements: Litten, Sims, Keinhorst, Richards.