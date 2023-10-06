Lee Greenwood has backed Bradford Bulls to make life uncomfortable for Toulouse Olympique in Saturday's play-off semi-final at Stade Ernest Wallon.

The Bulls are two games away from a return to Super League but must overcome major obstacles to end their nine-year stay in the lower leagues.

Toulouse finished the Championship regular season five points clear of Bradford, while runaway leaders Featherstone Rovers are the likely opponents in next week's Grand Final.

Greenwood's men booked a trip to the south of France thanks to a stirring comeback against York Knights – and they are not done yet.

"We’re massive underdogs but we shouldn’t underestimate the quality in our team," said the interim boss.

"If we get the team performance right, we’ve got a great chance."

Bradford, who won four Super League titles before their relegation in 2014, have been in play-off mode since losing back-to-back games in early September.

The Bulls won away at London Broncos and Sheffield Eagles to secure third place before beating another top-six side in York in the first round of the play-offs.

Bradford celebrate Fenton Rogers' try against York. (Photo: Stephen Gaunt/Touchlinepics.com)

Greenwood has no doubt Bradford will give a better account of themselves than the last time they arrived in Toulouse with form behind them.

"I wouldn't say we're in a better place because I don't think we'd lost – myself and Brian (Noble) – since taking over at that point," he said on the 52-14 hammering in June.

"It wasn't so much the defeat but the manner of it. We didn't give ourselves a chance in the game from minute one.

"We did say as a group – staff and players – that we wouldn't mind coming back and putting in a better showing than that.

Lee Greenwood, left, took over as head coach in May. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)