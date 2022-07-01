Toulouse Olympique v Hull KR: Tony Smith turns to fringe players as injuries hit

Both players were forced off in the early stages of last week's defeat by Huddersfield Giants, a fifth loss in six Super League games for the Robins.

Hall's rib cartilage issue is not a major concern but he will sit out tomorrow's clash with Toulouse Olympique, while King is likely to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The pair have joined Jordan Abdull, Kane Linnett, Luis Johnson, Tom Garratt and Brad Takairangi on the sidelines, a lengthening injury list at a crucial time in Super League.

Tony Smith has injury issues to contend with. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Will Maher, Will Dagger, Korbin Sims, Sam Wood and Will Tate have had to be patient but they all come into contention this week.

"There's a few guys that haven't been selected for the last couple of weeks that are ready and waiting in the wings for their chance," said Smith.

"There will be a couple of enforced changes. We've been trying not to make too many changes to get a bit of continuity going.

"When you try to do that sometimes injuries you can't predict come along and disrupt things a little bit.

Ryan Hall was forced off early on last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's a chance for some of the boys who have been waiting for another chance. They will be happy."

The Robins face a pivotal period in Super League with Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves to come after the trip to France.

July could make or break KR's season - but Smith only has eyes for Toulouse, a team desperate for points in their battle to stay in Super League.

"We're just focusing on this week," he said.

Sam Wood has not played since the end of April. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We do a little bit of planning about what's ahead in terms of making sure we've got all our commitments right, but every game coming up is important.

"We just focus on the one in front of us and it's a good challenge, a really good challenge.

"They're a good attacking team; defensively at times they haven't been strong.

"But they're a handful. We've already experienced them over there, and they've made it hard work for a number of teams over there. They knocked off St Helens and made it difficult for them another time.