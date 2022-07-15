Sweltering temperatures are expected when the clash with Toulouse Olympique kicks off at 8pm local time, two hours later than originally scheduled due to safety fears.

The forecast has predicted 36 degrees Celsius heat when the game gets under way, conditions that will push the players to their limit.

There is a sense that the heat gives relegation-threatened Toulouse an advantage but all bets are off as far as Smith is concerned.

Rohan Smith has braced Leeds Rhinos for the temperatures they will face in Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've been readying ourselves by training in the hottest parts of the day," said the Rhinos head coach.

"Comparatively the temperatures aren't the same but we've been out in the sun and have been doing some work indoors in the heated facility as well.

"We've been doing what we can to educate our players around dealing with the heat and how to cool down and effectively hydrate.

"It's hot for both teams. I don't think anyone gets used to playing in the temperatures that are forecast."

Toulouse Olympique beat Hull KR comfortably last time out at home. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Leeds travelled to Toulouse today, giving Smith's men the chance to get a feel for the heatwave in the south of France.

Once they get out on the field, Smith wants the Rhinos to be smart in the way they approach the game.

"Hold the ball and play the ball more than them," he said. "That's the best way to deal with the heat.

"That'll certainly be our ambition performance-wise. I think it's important once you're there to actually get out in the heat and attempt to briefly acclimatise.

"You won't fully get used to it but sitting in the air con all day doesn't help when you have to get out into the furnace.

"We'll be getting out and about to get moving and be as ready as we can be."

Toulouse head into the contest knowing a third straight win would take them above Wakefield Trinity in the table.

"They're playing well and are full of confidence," added Smith.

"They have everything to play for at home in their conditions. They're going to throw plenty at us.

"They play a good brand and have always played a good brand as they've been building to this moment of being in Super League.