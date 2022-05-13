Poching’s side will head to France on Sunday just four points above basement team Toulouse, leaving Trinity in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

With talks under way with clubs and agents, Poching understands the value of a victory as Wakefield look to firm up their Super League status.

“It’s important,” he said. “They want to come to some security, don’t they?

Willie Poching is preparing his side for a big game against Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“That is a piece of the puzzle we have to try and fix. That starts on Sunday.

“It’s an important game, no matter how you look at it and what your objectives are.

“It’s a tough place and they’ve shown that. We go on the back of what we feel has been a really good preparation over the last two weeks. We’ll try and get the two points just as much as they will.

“Then hopefully we can start pushing ourselves back up the ladder a bit. That in turn will help some of the recruitment.”

Wakefield were edged out by Huddersfield last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Wakefield have signed prop Rob Butler on an 18-month deal and are on the lookout for other fresh faces for 2023 and beyond after star winger Tom Johnstone completed his move to Catalans Dragons, The Yorkshire Post understands.

While Poching does not believe Trinity’s position in the Super League table is slowing down their progress in the recruitment market, he knows improved form would help convince potential targets to make the switch to Belle Vue.

“Nobody has really said that to us face to face but I could probably understand it,” he said.

“We’ve got to get back to performing and finding some of that form we had just over a month and a half ago.

Tom Johnstone has agreed to join Catalans at the end of the year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’ve prepared really well for it and understand the danger and how hard the task is to go there.

“Nobody has had an easy game going back to Huddersfield at the start. Hull KR, St Helens and Wigan - everyone has found it difficult.