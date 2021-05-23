Trinity won ‘playing the Wakefield way’ says Chris Chester

Happy return: Wakefield Trinity's Jacob Miller celebrates after scoring a try on his return from injury, with Max Jowitt and James Batchelor. Picture: Dean Williams

They defeated in-form Hull KR 28-12 yesterday as fans also returned, with more than 2,000 in attendance at Belle Vue.

Chester said: “It’s a brilliant feeling. It’s been coming the last couple of weeks.

“The boys have been giving everything and I always said when we had our best players on the field we can beat anyone.

Relieved: Wakefield head coach Chris Chester. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I’m really pleased we managed to do it here in front of our fans.

“They were very loud today and that made a massive difference.”

The return of stand-off Jacob Miller and centre Bill Tupou from injuries was key as they caused Rovers all sorts of problems.

Chester added: “It gets the monkey off our back and we should take a lot of confidence from that especially the way we played.

“That is the Wakefield way, throwing the ball around and getting the ball to our players on the edges. Having Bill Tupou back made a massive difference and I can’t speak highly enough for our captain Jacob Miller. He was really influential. He’s our leader.”

Rovers were seeking a fourth win in five Super League games but were 22-0 down early in the second half.

They replied with tries from Adam Quinlan and Ben Crooks but then saw Australian prop Korbin Sims red-carded for a high tackle on Max Jowitt.

Rovers boss Tony Smith insisted: “I thought it was a pretty harsh decision.

“We had some very harsh decisions in that game.

“But Trinity looked like a team desperate to get off the bottom of the table. They played well and we were below our expectations.”

Robins loose forward Dean Hadley went to hospital with a suspected fractured cheekbone.