Troubled season is over for Wakefield Trinity’s Tom Johnstone

Wakefield Trinity's Tom Johnstone. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The England international is expected to miss the club’s final two games after suffering a third concussion inside six months.

Johnstone came off with a head injury during the Magic Weekend success against Huddersfield Giants and will not be considered for Sunday’s trip to Leigh Centurions.

The 26-year-old was ruled out for two months following his second concussion of the campaign against Catalans Dragons in April and needed to see a neurosurgeon given ongoing problems.

He also later required knee surgery before returning to action so it has clearly been a frustrating time for the exciting wideman who had started to rediscover his best form.

Interim head coach Willie Poching admitted: “He is a big loss. He’s been playing really well and it’s unfortunate he’s got another head injury.

“We will try to monitor it and his health is first and foremost in our thoughts and our concerns.

“We have pulled him out for this week and likely the rest of the season, considering we’ve only got short turnarounds.”

Poching insisted Johnstone’s long-term health is paramount.

He added: “Tom has had a couple of big incidents.

“He is moving fine now; he is saying he has not got any symptoms, which is a lot different to earlier in the year when he was in a pretty bad way.

“But because he was like that and he has got this again, it’s not like a leg break or any other injury where you visually see it.

“It could have some long-term effects if we don’t treat it well and do the right thing by him

“Players’ long-term health and their life after this game is our utmost concern.”

Makeshift hooker Liam Kay can return to the wing for Trinity who will also welcome back prop Tini Arona from Covid.

Elsewhere, Great Britain second-row Josh Jones, 28, has signed a new three-year deal with Huddersfield after thriving in his first campaign there since moving from Hull FC.