Two Castleford Tigers players banned following defeat at Hull KR

BANNED: Bureta Faraimo of Castleford Tigers appeals to the referee after an incident with Will Dagger of Hull KR. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

The duo were both sin-binned as Castleford were beaten by Hull KR on Friday night.

Faraimo has been handed a two-match penalty notice for a Grade B Reckless High Tackle while Watts has been given a one-match penalty notice for a Grade A Careless High Tackle.

Both players were yellow carded in the first half of the Tigers' defeat to the Robins as their winless start continued under Lee Radford.

Elsewhere, Michael McIlorum of Catalans Dragons has been charged with a Grade A Careless High Tackle and has been issued with a one-match penalty notice.

St Helens Curtis Sironen has also been given a one-match penalty notice after being charged with a Grade B Late hit on passer during Saints' win over Wakefield Trinity.