Two-try debutant Mikey Lewis sparks York City Knights’ revival

Perfect start: Mikey Lewis scored two tries on his debut for York after joining on loan from Hull KR. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

York were 14-8 down at half-time yesterday but hit back with 27 unanswered points in the second period to secure their third Championship win of the year.

As well as a brace from teenager Lewis, ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop and former Hull FC loose forward Danny Washbrook also scored tries after the break.

Sam Scott got York’s opening try while man-of-the-match Kieran Dixon kicked seven goals and Riley Dean added a drop goal for the visitors.

Batley Bulldogs lost for the first time since the opening day of the Championship season as they suffered a 40-6 defeat at the hands of London Broncos on Saturday.

The hosts had won their last four games and were on their best winning run since 2016.

However, full-time London proved too strong as they ran in seven tries at Mount Pleasant to claim their third win of the league campaign.

Craig Lingard’s side had taken an early lead when Dale Morton kicked a penalty goal from in front of the posts.

London claimed the first try of the game when Josh Walters powered through the Batley defence to plant down before Chris Hankinson and Abbas Miski claimed a try each to increase the lead.

Batley enjoyed a strong finish to the first half and reduced the deficit through Elliot Hall’s try.

However, that proved to be their last dent on the scoreboard as London assumed control in the second 40 minutes with tries from Rhys Curran, Jacob Jones, Hankinson and Gideon Boafo.

Dewsbury Rams are in action tonight when they head to Swinton Lions.

The West Yorkshire club has signed centre Zack McComb on a short-term loan from fellow Championship side Halifax.

The 25-year-old could make his debut tonight.

Fellow Championship side Bradford Bulls were due to host Newcastle Thunder this evening but that game has been rearranged for Sunday, June 6.

The clubs made the decision in order to try and get in as many fans as possible but also because they were unable to live stream the game tonight.