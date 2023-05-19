Unlucky 13 as Wakefield Trinity suffer Challenge Cup defeat to Leigh Centurions

Leigh strolled into the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a routine seven-try success at Wakefield.

The Super League form book extended into knockout competition as Leigh triumphed 40-12 to record a fifth consecutive victory while winless bottom club Wakefield suffered a 13th defeat from 13 games this year.

The pattern of this match was set as soon as Leigh opened the scoring within two minutes. Jorge Taufua knocked on a Lachlam Lam kick and the ball was recycled swiftly for Tom Briscoe to score.

After 10 minutes, Leigh already had a foot in the next round. Ben Reynolds produced a delightful, cute chip on the last play for his captain John Asiata and Reynolds’ conversion of both tries made it 12-0.

Will Dagger was instrumental for Leigh Leopards.

Wakefield debutant Oli Pratt had the home side’s best chances of the first half. He was held up after good play and then tackled after a break on the last play from a deflected kick.

Instead the Leopards strengthened their advantage, Briscoe scoring his second from neat handling by Lam and Gareth O’Brien.

Lam was involved again in their fourth try, finding forward Kai O’Donnell to far too easily go through Wakefield’s defence as Reynolds’ boot made it 22-0 at half-time.

Trinity had something to cheer when they got the first points of the second half, Jay Pitts crashing onto a pass from close range and diving over as Will Dagger converted.

But a comeback did not appear likely and within four minutes O’Donnell had scored with a similar effort at the other end.

Ricky Leutele then followed in, steaming over from a Lam pass as two more Reynolds kicks extended the scoreline to 34-6.

Dagger scored a further consolation try for Wakefield, pouncing on a grubber which the Leigh defence failed to handle and converting himself.

But Super League’s top try-scorer Josh Charnley scored his 15th of the campaign with five minutes left to wrap up a first quarter-final appearance in five years for the Leopards.

Wakefield: Dagger, Lineham, Gaskell, Pratt, Taufua, Lino, Smith, Atoni, Bowes, Bowden, Proctor, Pitts, Crowther. Substitutes: Hood, Battye, Eseh, Windrow.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata. Substitutes: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Wilde, Davis.