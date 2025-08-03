'Up one week, down the next': Castleford Tigers boss Chris Chester frustrated after nilling by St Helens

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Chris Chester admitted his side could not cope with St Helens in the first half and was frustrated at the lack of resistance shown by his players in a dismal thrashing.

Saints ran in five tries in the first half, including a 90-metre run from 19-year-old Harry Robertson, as the visitors were totally overwhelmed in a 40-0 defeat.

They struggled to rediscover that form after the interval but were still able to close out victory with another 19-year-old Owen Dagnall scoring his second of the game and diving on his own kick.

“I thought Saints were excellent in that first 40 minutes. We just couldn’t match them physically, they were just too fast and too strong,” said Chester, who succeeded Danny McGuire a month ago and is heavily involved in the process to appoint his full-time successor.

Tough to take: Joe Westerman and his Castleford Tigers team-mates took a step back on Friday night when they lost 40-0 at St Helens.

“The thing that disappoints me most is when the chips are down and things are getting tough we didn’t have enough guys standing up.

“You could see in the second half they care but that’s just where we are as a club; up one week, down the next.”

Zac Cini was forced off late on with a head injury and was taken to hospital after the game.

“He looked like Rocky Balboa when he came off. He had a big cut which needs stitching,” added Chester.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens hailed a professional performance by his players.

“I thought it was was a very professional performance from us,” he said.

“We started the game really strongly and I think but for a 15 to 20 minute period after half-time when we got a bit loose it was pretty convincing.

“How tough we are playing has been there for a good five or six weeks, since our defeat at Hull KR, and it was there again tonight and that’s what I want to see from this team week in, week out.

“Harry Robertson and Owen Dagnall came up with two special plays tonight which will make any highlight reel so it’s great to see those young kids do well also.

“It (the second half) didn’t surprise me.

"We just probably made a few too many errors which affected the flow of the game.