Leeds Rhinos have moved early to tie down James McDonnell after a strong first season at Headingley.

The back-rower scored four tries in 24 games in 2023 following his arrival from hometown club Wigan Warriors.

Leeds have rewarded the Ireland international with a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2025.

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said: "James is an impressive individual who has really made Leeds his home since signing for the club.

"For a Wigan lad to decide to leave his hometown club and commit to being at the Rhinos speaks volumes about his determination to succeed and push himself.

"He is a valuable member of our squad who makes those important, but often unseen by outsiders, sacrifices for his team-mates.

"I am delighted he has agreed to an extension and I look forward to working with him to continue to improve over the next two years and hopefully beyond that point."

McDonnell is hoping to push on and put down roots at Headingley.

Leeds' James McDonnell is tackled by Salford's Marc Sneyd. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I am pleased to have got my contract sorted before the start of the season and it means I can focus on the next two years," said McDonnell, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday.

"When I came to Leeds, I backed myself to get more game time and I am really pleased with how last season went.

"I think that experience will be good for me as I look to build on what I achieved in 2023.

"The one-year extension works well for me and the club. It gives me security and is a reward for how well last season went.