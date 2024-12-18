England forward John Bateman has joined North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year contract to signal the end of his turbulent spell at Wests Tigers.

The Bradford Bulls academy product joined the Tigers at the end of 2022 following a second stint with Wigan Warriors but leaves halfway through his four-year deal.

Bateman made 32 appearances for the Tigers before spending the second half of the 2024 season at Warrington Wolves amid reports of a strained relationship with head coach Benji Marshall.

The 31-year-old, who has represented England on 26 occasions and earned four Great Britain caps, now has the chance to revive his NRL career at North Queensland.

After signing a player who won the Dally M second-rower of the year in his debut season with Canberra Raiders in 2019, Cowboys general manager of football Michael Luck said: "We have been in the market for an experienced forward with the ability to play either in the middle or on an edge.

"John bases his game around defensive intent and willingness to compete in every situation, a couple of areas we've made no secret we want to improve significantly on in 2025.