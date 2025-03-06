'Very easy decision': Jai Whitbread commits future to Hull KR

By James O'Brien
Published 6th Mar 2025, 18:57 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 19:05 BST
Hull KR prop Jai Whitbread says it was a "very easy decision" after signing a three-year contract extension.

The Australian's original deal ran until the end of next year but he will now remain at Craven Park until at least the end of 2029.

Whitbread enjoyed a strong debut campaign with the Robins following his move from Wakefield Trinity, featuring 30 times for Willie Peters' Super League Grand Finalists.

The 26-year-old has picked up where he left off at the start of this season, scoring a first career double in last week's rout of Salford Red Devils.

"My first season here was crazy," said Whitbread.

"The fans, the professionalism, the players, everything like that was top standard and it definitely got the best out of me.

"For the club to come to me and see if I wanted to extend, I was over the moon. The way the club is going, it was a very easy decision."

Whitbread's new deal hands Rovers a boost ahead of Friday's trip to St Helens.

Jai Whitbread, left, has committed his future to Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Jai Whitbread, left, has committed his future to Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Jai Whitbread, left, has committed his future to Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm really pleased to secure Jai until the end of the 2029 season," said Peters. "We believe Jai's got his best rugby ahead.

"He's certainly fit into the team extremely well. Jai is very settled off the field which certainly helps with his on-field performances.”

