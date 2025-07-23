Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile forward has made 79 appearances for the Tigers since joining from boyhood club Hull KR ahead of the 2022 season.

Lawler, who has scored tries in his last three outings, becomes the first player to commit to Castleford since Danny McGuire's departure as head coach.

Director of rugby Chris Chester views the 29-year-old as a key figure as he continues to put his stamp on the squad.

"We are delighted to get this deal over the line," said Chester.

"George is a very influential player in the squad and consistently performs well. He's a player that leads with his actions on the field and is equally impressive off it.