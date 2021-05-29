Wakefield coach Chris Chester hoping his team can ‘flip’ their campaign

They host Huddersfield Giants tomorrow looking to record successive victories after picking up their maiden success against Hull KR at Belle Vue on Sunday.

That ended a nine-game losing run so it is no surprise Trinity are now keen to start making up for lost time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester has seen enough to suggest they can do that – even before that crucial win over Rovers. “I think we’ve played better in other games and lost,” he conceded.

“But it was nice to get the monkey off our back and get a win.

“Of the next seven games, we’ve got five at home and it’s an important time for us.

“We have got a good opportunity to flip the season on its head.”

Chester admits it has been obvious how the victory has lifted confidence in the camp this week but he knows they were never far away regardless.

Milestone: Wakefield's Bill Tupou is due to make his 200th career appearance against Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Dean Williams/Alamy Live News

He could name an unchanged team tomorrow although Kyle Wood is back in the squad after a calf injury and he might return to further pep up their attacking options.

Huddersfield have made their own progress under Ian Watson and they arrive looking for a fourth successive league win.

“We know they have some quality in their ranks and their spine is going well,” he said.

“There’s some big-name players and some who are playing well, especially in their outside-backs like Ricky Leutele and Lee Gaskell.

Off the mark: Wakefield coach Chris Chester saw his side pick up their first win of the campaign against Hull KR. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Aidan Sezer and Jack Cogger are playing well and they are very strong, a very good footy team that throw plenty at you.”

Chester described it as a “massively important” contest but added: “We are on home turf, we will have a vocal crowd behind us again and fingers crossed we get the job done.

“It was great to have fans in there last week. They made a real difference to us. We’re looking forward to getting them in there again and hopefully we can get another win.”

Trinity centre Bill Tupou is set for his 200th career appearance while Huddersfield have lost on each of their last five trips to Belle Vue, their last victory there coming in 2015.