For 80 pulsating minutes at Belle Vue, it felt as if the business end of the season had come early.

The intensity produced by Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC was matched by a fully invested sell-out crowd in a humdinger that was in the balance until full-time.

The Black and Whites took the spoils to extend their perfect record on the road but both teams will be in the top-six conversation on this evidence.

While it could not be described as picture perfect, the Yorkshire rivals served up a contest that had the feel of a play-off game.

Wakefield were the better side and could point to three tries ruled out by the video referee but John Cartwright's Hull simply refuse to go away.

Far from their best six days on from a memorable Challenge Cup win at Wigan Warriors, the Black and Whites found a way to continue an early-season theme.

Last week's hat-trick hero Lewis Martin was kept quiet by Trinity before popping up with the try that ultimately settled Friday's clash.

The 2,250 travelling supporters celebrated a fifth straight away victory with the vigour of a fanbase that believe again.

Hull celebrate Herman Ese'ese's try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Trinity's wait for a first home win of the year goes on after paying the price for a sloppy performance.

Daryl Powell's side more than matched Hull's intent but could not add to their wins at Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

For all the positives in a hugely committed showing, the hosts were left to rue one that got away.

Wakefield started like a team determined to address their winless home record.

The Yorkshire rivals produced a rip-roaring derby. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull were unable to match the home side's intensity in the opening exchanges and could count themselves fortunate to be only 8-0 down at the end of the first quarter.

The Black and Whites were on the back foot from the moment Jordan Rapana failed to gather Olly Russell's steepling kick.

Wakefield forced a repeat set and opened the scoring through a Mason Lino penalty after Rapana's short drop-out went wrong.

It was a costly passage of play for the Black and Whites, with Cade Cust picking up an injury that eventually forced him off.

Mason Lino was one of three Wakefield players denied by the video referee. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The early momentum was with Trinity and Hull were powerless to stop them, initially at least.

Wakefield scored the game's first try after rolling forward on the back of a strong kick return by Tom Johnstone.

Once they got close to the Hull line, Liam Hood jumped out from dummy-half and laid it on a plate for Jack Croft.

Lino added the extras and Trinity thought they had further extended their lead when stand-in full-back Josh Rourke raced through to claim Russell's high kick, only for the video referee to rule offside.

The momentum began to shift after Johnstone dropped Rapana's deep kick.

Hull increased their line speed and eventually wore their hosts down, Herman Ese'ese the beneficiary with a strong finish that featured a juggle.

Aidan Sezer's conversion made it 8-6 and that is how it remained at half-time despite Trinity's best efforts.

Powell's men suffered more video referee frustration before the interval when Johnstone had a try ruled out for offside after flying through the air to claim Russell's high kick.

Hull demonstrated their newfound defensive steel by twice dragging Wakefield attackers into touch but needed another slice of fortune early in the second half, the officials spotting an obstruction in the build-up to Lino's finish.

Trinity continued to edge the arm wrestle and had a golden opportunity to move two scores clear after Caius Faatili forced Logan Moy into an error inside the Hull 20. However, Josh Griffin was guilty of forcing a pass and the chance was gone.

Having offered little in the way of threat at the other end, the Black and Whites stunned the home crowd with a try against the run of play.

Ed Chamberlain burst through a hole from Sezer's pass before showing an impressive turn of speed to race away from Rourke.

Hull sensed an opportunity to land a killer blow after Sezer added the extras and they did just that with the help of Lino.

The Trinity half-back kicked out on the full from inside his own 40 and he paid a heavy price, the influential Sezer kicking in behind for Martin to finish.

Former Hull centre Cam Scott gave Wakefield hope when he forced his way over for a debut try from Oliver Pratt's offload but they were kept at arm's length in the dying minutes by the ever-improving Black and Whites.

Wakefield Trinity: Rourke, Pratt, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Lino, Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Croft, Griffin, Pitts. Substitutes: Rodwell, Atoni, Smith, Faatili.

Tries: Croft (9), Scott (73)

Goals: Lino 2/3

Hull FC: Moy, Rapana, Hardaker, Briscoe, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Knight, Cartwright, Lane, Asiata. Substitutes: Chamberlain, Ashworth, Fash, Watts.

Tries: Ese'ese (25), Chamberlain (60), Martin (70)

Goals: Sezer 2/3