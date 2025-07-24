Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The half-back was almost universally written off as Wakefield Trinity slipped towards the Super League trapdoor in 2023 and seemingly had no future at the club.

Even after rebuilding his reputation in the Championship, his relegation to the number 20 shirt suggested Daryl Powell still had reservations about Lino heading into this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Samoan has steadily won over the Belle Vue faithful with a series of influential performances that have kept Trinity firmly in the play-off hunt.

If some fans were still on the fence, they were fully paid-up members of the Mason Lino fan club by the end of Thursday's West Yorkshire derby against Leeds Rhinos.

Lino came up with the kind of clutch play that defines seasons when it mattered most, nailing a 35-metre drop goal with nine seconds remaining to secure a thrilling victory and cap a memorable night for Wakefield.

In front of a 12-year high crowd of 9,282, Trinity demonstrated their play-off credentials to put the pressure back on Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lino's one-pointer – which was reminiscent of his late effort to down Castleford Tigers in April – has blown the play-off race wide open, with sixth-placed Wakefield now within four points of Leeds and two behind St Helens.

Mason Lino is embraced by Daryl Powell after kicking the winning drop goal. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos had the opportunity to put one foot in the play-offs but are now looking over their shoulder following a painful derby defeat.

Leeds, who lost Jake Connor to an eye injury after half-time, appeared to have the points in the bag when Jarrod O'Connor went over late on, only for Trinity to show how far they have come under Powell.

On the evidence of another absorbing contest between the rivals, there may yet be another chapter in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half ended how it started with nothing to separate two evenly matched teams.

Mason Lino wheels away after winning the game for Trinity. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leeds were the first side to blink after going set for set with their hosts in the early exchanges.

A six again invited Wakefield in for the first time and they left with points and a man advantage following a brain lapse by Brodie Croft.

After the half-back tripped Lino close to the Leeds line, Max Jowitt stepped up to break the deadlock from the penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croft's yellow card left the Rhinos under the pump and they cracked almost immediately.

It was a big night at Belle Vue. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

A ball steal on Caius Faatili from the restart gave Trinity all the encouragement they needed, Jake Trueman and Jowitt combining to put Lachlan Walmsley over at the end of a slick move to the right.

Jowitt sent his touchline conversion attempt wide but it was advantage Wakefield.

Leeds limited the damage in Croft's absence and accepted the opportunity to take some time out of the game after winning a penalty for offside, much to the frustration of the home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the clock ticking down, Connor eventually got the scoreboard moving for the Rhinos before Croft's return.

Trinity quickly reasserted their dominance and extended their lead through a Jowitt penalty, which in part owed to Matty Storton's offloading game and Josh Griffin's neat kick that forced a repeat set.

Connor was the guilty party after catching Harvey Smith high and Leeds remained on the back foot as Wakefield threatened to take a firm grip on the contest.

Leeds celebrate Sam Lisone's first-half try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

When Corey Hall put Jowitt into open field, it took a scrambling effort to deny Walmsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos needed some inspiration and Sam Lisone was the man to provide it, as he so often is.

After Croft forced Jowitt to concede a drop-out, Lisone charged over off the ruck to score next to the posts and show Leeds the impact they will miss when he leaves for Hull at the end of the year.

Connor landed the conversion to send the teams into half-time level – but his early withdrawal in the second half tipped the game back in Wakefield's favour.

Leeds spent much of the half defending their own line, turning Trinity away time and again to underline their defensive improvement under Brad Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one time Trinity were offered an opportunity to edge back ahead following a high tackle by Harry Newman on Oliver Pratt, Jowitt sent the touchline penalty wide.

Once again, Lisone swung the match Leeds' way after being summoned from the bench.

A powerful carry forced Wakefield to concede a six again and O'Connor scored from dummy-half in heavy traffic later in the set.

Jack Sinfield – handed a rare opportunity in the halves in the absence of Connor – knocked over the conversion to leave the Rhinos on course for a precious victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Trinity never know when they are beaten under Powell and staged a stirring late fightback backed by raucous support.

Not the first time in the game, the try came on the back of a drop-out.

Wakefield trapped Lachie Miller in his in-goal area following a rushed kick by Trueman and they were rewarded for the extra effort when Storton stormed over from Lino's cut-out pass.

Jowitt's conversion set up a grandstand finish and it was Trinity who held their nerve in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belle Vue held its breath as Croft's long-range drop-goal attempt drifted wide – and moments later, Lino stole the show to spark jubilant scenes.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Myers, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Smith, Faatili, Scott, Griffin, Pitts. Substitutes: Rourke, Nikotemo, Atoni, Storton.

Tries: Walmsley (13), Storton (72)

Goals: Jowitt 3/5

Drop goal: Lino (80)

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Handley, Newman, Edgell, Croft, Connor, Palasia, O'Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Bentley, Watkins. Substitutes: Sinfield, Lisone, Cassell, Littlewood.

Tries: Lisone (38), O'Connor (67)

Goals: Connor 2/2, Sinfield 1/1

Sin bin: Croft (10)