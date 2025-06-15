Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity had the two competition points within their grasp after overturning an 18-6 deficit against top-six rivals Leigh Leopards, only to succumb to Joe Ofahengaue's late try.

It was the fifth time in 2025 that Trinity had lost a game by four points or fewer – a trend that could prove costly in the final reckoning.

Fresh from losing narrowly at Headingley in their previous match, Wakefield once again went toe to toe with a top-four side but lacked the killer instinct to get the job done.

For all the positives on their return to Super League, Daryl Powell's side remain a work in progress.

The Leopards were good value for the win but were made to work for it by a Trinity team that continues to show promise without quite delivering the results to match.

The latest defeat leaves Wakefield one point adrift of the play-off spots, underlining the fine margins at play.

If any perspective was needed, it came in the form of Powell’s grandson watching on from the stands.

Joe Ofahengaue roars with delight after scoring the winning try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The game was dedicated to Clarke, a courageous one-year-old who has been bravely battling leukaemia since January.

Supporters were encouraged to donate to Candlelighters – the charity that has gone above and beyond for Clarke and his family – and they responded with warmth and generosity, just as both teams delivered a contest worthy of the occasion.

Trinity put 40 points on Leigh in the reverse fixture in late March before losing the rematch in the Challenge Cup the following week.

The third meeting was every bit as competitive as that quarter-final tie but once again Wakefield lost the big moments, this time after making a nightmare start.

Daryl Powell enters the field with his daughter and grandchildren. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Trinity had not touched the ball by the time David Armstrong broke the deadlock for Leigh on four minutes.

From Max Jowitt sending the kick-off out on the full to a botched short drop-out and a six again conceded on the last tackle, it was an opening to forget for Wakefield.

Amid the blunders, Josh Griffin was shown a green card following a whack to the face and the Leopards made the most of his brief absence.

Leigh got the ball in Armstrong's hands on the right edge and there was an inevitability about what happened next, the classy full-back crashing over with the help of a dummy.

Wakefield celebrate Max Jowitt's early try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Ben McNamara sent the conversion wide but it was a concerning start for the hosts.

Trinity got a foothold in the game thanks to an error by Umyla Hanley in the set from the restart.

Wakefield took the first opportunity that came their way, Max Jowitt dummying his way over at the end of a slick move to the right.

When Jowitt added the extras, Trinity appeared to have found their groove.

However, they continued to hurt themselves with ill-discipline and errors, allowing Leigh to take a firm grip on the contest.

McNamara levelled the scores from the second of two penalties in quick succession before Darnell McIntosh broke from deep in another warning sign for the off-colour hosts.

The rivals played out a pulsating clash. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The winger was hauled down by Jowitt but that only delayed the inevitable, Armstrong scoring his second courtesy of a superb inside ball by the impressive McNamara.

Jowitt produced another try-saving tackle to deny McIntosh in the corner but Wakefield were struggling to contain their visitors.

After McNamara added a third goal from a penalty, McIntosh finally got his try following good work by Lachlan Lam, who benefited from a poor defensive decision by Mason Lino.

Trinity had been frustrated by two short drop-outs that had the desired effect for Leigh at the other end but they enjoyed a spell of pressure before the half-time hooter and made it count.

The Leopards failed to gather the restart and eventually buckled when Oli Pratt ran a good line to finish Jowitt's pass.

Wakefield were still in touch at half-time following Jowitt's second conversion and played with more control after the interval without truly threatening Leigh's lead.

The Leopards kept Trinity at arm's length but hurt themselves with poor discipline and eventually paid the price.

Wakefield accepted the offer of two points after earning back-to-back penalties and it proved to be an inspired decision.

Trinity rolled upfield following Jowitt's successful goal and Leigh could not hold out, Corey Hall on hand to take advantage of Tesi Niu's error from Jake Trueman's cross-field kick.

Jowitt nudged Wakefield in front from the tee but a pulsating clash had one final twist six minutes from time.

Leigh got a roll-on in Trinity territory and were rewarded when Ofahengaue crashed over next to the posts from McNamara's inside ball.

Wakefield threatened to steal the points in the dying minutes but Jowitt was somehow held up and Leigh could celebrate a hard-earned victory.

Trinity must quickly dust themselves down for a home clash with defending champions Wigan Warriors before a daunting trip to leaders Hull KR, two fixtures that may serve to underline the importance of the points lost here.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Russell, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Vagana, Croft, Griffin, Pitts. Substitutes: Cozza, Rourke, Smith, Faatili.

Tries: Jowitt (9), Pratt (38), Hall (64)

Goals: Jowitt 4/4

Leigh Leopards: Armstrong, McIntosh, Niu, Hanley, Brand, McNamara, Lam, Ofahengaue, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Trout, Liu. Substitutes: Hughes, Tuitavake, Davis, Hodgson.

Tries: Armstrong (4, 23), McIntosh (33), Ofahengaue (74)

Goals: McNamara 4/6