Jow' about that: Trinity's Max Jowitt, celebrates scoring a try with team-mates Jordan Crowther, and Corey Hall, of Wakefield Trinity. Picture: James Hardisty

Trinity are second from bottom in Super League, four points ahead of Toulouse, following yesterday’s 46-22 home loss to Wigan Warriors.

Poching, though, played down the significant of the impending showdown at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

“It’s another two points,” he insisted.

At the double: Max Jowitt, of Wakefield Trinity, scoring his second try of the match. Picture: James Hardisty

“Our focus will be on getting some improvement.

“We are back in on Tuesday and we’ll look to prepare as best we can.

“It is a major occasion for our sport, we are first up and we want to open it with bang.”

Poching felt there were some encouraging signs in yesterday’s defeat, which came a week after a 74-10 hammering at Salford Red Devils.

Trinity were 18-0 down after 15 minutes, to tries by Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell, but Max Jowitt’s well-taken solo score on 19 began a mini-revival.

Jay Pitts touched down from Mason Lino’s kick five later and Wakefield had the momentum. That was broken by a sensational try form Bevan French who stepped through the defence from a standing start and then Abbas Miski went over moments after Lino had been sin-binned for dissent.

Miski and French each added a second try in the first seven minutes following the interval and at 40-12 down Wakefield were facing a drubbing.

To their credit though, they dug in and scored the next two tries, Lino’s kick being collected by former Doncaster Knights winger Kyle Evans to cross on his debut, before the scrum-half sent Jowitt in to complete his brace.

Lino took his tally of goals to three, but Wigan had the final say through Pearce-Paul’s second touchdown and a seventh conversion for Harry Smith.

Poching said: “I thought some of the approach, to keep fighting, was a marked improvement on what we had last week.”

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Evans, Croft, Hall, Murphy, Miller, Lino, Whitbread, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor. Subs Crowther, Fifita, Tanginoa, Butler.

Wigan Warriors: French, Miski, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Marshall, Smith, Field, Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Shorrocks. Subs Bibby,Mago, Partington, Harvard.