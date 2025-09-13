When Wakefield Trinity slipped out of Super League in 2023, it was Hull KR who delivered the final blow at Belle Vue.

Rovers ran riot on the final night on their way to a 56-12 victory that secured a top-four finish and left Trinity facing an uncertain future in the Championship.

Fast forward two years and Wakefield are set to rub shoulders with the ever-improving Robins in the play-offs following a remarkable transformation.

Backed by Matt Ellis and guided by Daryl Powell, Trinity now stand on the brink of a first post-season appearance at the top level since 2012.

Wakefield simply need to beat the beleaguered Salford Red Devils in the final round to clinch sixth place after underlining their rapid progress against League Leaders' Shield elect Hull KR.

While there is a hurdle still to clear, it is a position Trinity would have gladly accepted before a ball was kicked in 2025.

Powell's men simply blew Rovers away in a remarkably one-sided first half, storming into a 26-0 lead to end the visitors’ hopes of securing top spot on the night.

The Robins mounted a recovery of sorts but the damage had been done.

Cam Scott, right, celebrates his try with Max Jowitt. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Having entered the penultimate round with a second trophy of the year seemingly in their grasp, Willie Peters' men now face the prospect of needing to beat Warrington Wolves to wrap up the League Leaders' Shield.

It was an untimely performance not just from their perspective but for Hull FC who were banking on a favour from their rivals.

On a high after claiming a comprehensive victory over Warrington, the Airlie Birds must now beat Catalans Dragons and hope for an inspired showing from a Salford team that have won just three games all year against the backdrop of a financial crisis.

There are no guarantees in sport but Wakefield will make the trip in high spirits after producing a performance befitting a play-off side.

Daryl Powell watched his team claim a huge victory at Belle Vue. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Fresh from a crushing defeat at neighbours Castleford Tigers, Trinity showed there is still life in their season – and that they are capable of beating anybody on their day.

Wakefield's home campaign began with a narrow defeat to Rovers but a repeat result was never on the cards in their final outing at Belle Vue.

It took Trinity just four minutes to breach Super League's meanest defence, albeit with a slice of fortune.

Mason Lino's lofted kick deflected off the knee of Jayden Myers and into the grateful arms of Jake Trueman who raced over untouched.

Jake Trueman dives over to score the opening try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The recalled Max Jowitt knocked over the conversion and added a penalty soon after when Rovers were caught offside.

KR were rattled and could do nothing to stem the tide.

For a team that pride themselves on their defensive systems, Trinity's second try was staggeringly soft.

The ball landed in Lino's hands at first receiver and he simply ghosted through a huge hole after stepping off his left foot, sparking a heated discussion between Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Elliot Minchella.

Wakefield are a dangerous team with their tails up, as the Robins quickly discovered.

Jowitt scored Trinity's third try after Mikey Lewis failed to intercept Trueman's pass and was the architect of the fourth, bursting into space from deep to give Cameron Scott a clear run to the line.

Matt Ellis celebrates at full-time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Wakefield received a deserved standing ovation at half-time with the job seemingly done – but inside the four walls of the home dressing room, there would have been no such complacency.

Rovers could not possibly be any worse and it was up to Trinity to stand firm in the early stages of the second half.

The Robins duly came out firing after a rocket from Peters but they were restricted to a try from Arthur Mourgue on the back of an offload by Sam Luckley.

Wakefield largely weathered the storm – which was mild, in truth – and took the opportunity to slow the game down after winning a penalty for a ball steal on Jay Pitts, Jowitt knocking over his sixth goal to edge the hosts closer to a precious win.

Oliver Gildart marked his long-awaited comeback with a late try from Lewis' grubber kick to boost KR's points difference – but they must now beat Warrington next week to guarantee a maiden League Leaders' Shield.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Myers, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Nikotemo, Storton, Pitts. Substitutes: Rodwell, Atoni, Griffin, Smith.

Tries: Trueman (4), Lino (19), Jowitt (28), Scott (38).

Goals: Jowitt 6/6.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Broadbent, Lewis, May, Whitbread, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Luckley, Brown, Doro, Leyland.

Tries: Mourgue (44), Gildart (70).

Goals: Mourgue 2/2.