Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few could argue with them as the curtain came down on Wakefield Trinity's best display of the season.

In a relegation battle, playing second can be a major advantage and Wakefield made it count in baking heat at Belle Vue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the back of another defeat for Toulouse Olympique at Warrington Wolves on Thursday night, Trinity had the chance to make a decisive move in the battle to stay in Super League.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate a huge victory. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Willie Poching's men did just that after defying the odds in a match that pitted second bottom against second.

Wakefield have enjoyed some memorable wins over Wigan Warriors in recent years but this one tops the lot.

With the help of a tireless pack of forwards, half-backs Lino and Jacob Miller guided Trinity to a victory that leaves them four points clear of Toulouse with four games remaining.

Such is the magnitude of the result, Wakefield could all but secure their Super League status on Friday night.

Wakefield Trinity savour Jai Whitbread's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

If they do complete the job, they will look back on the win over Wigan as one of their biggest of the summer era.

With the East Stand reduced to rubble, space was hard to come by inside Belle Vue on a sweltering afternoon.

There would have been a few Wakefield fans fearing a demolition against a free-flowing Wigan side on a dry track but it was clear early on that the hosts were in the mood to defend.

Trinity denied Super League's top tryscorer Bevan French just short of the line after the winger claimed Harry Smith's high kick before the home side fired a warning shot of their own, Miller finding a way over only to be pulled back for an obstruction.

Mike Cooper loses the ball under pressure. (Picture: SWPix.com)

French was forced into an error close to the line as Wakefield continued to dig deep in searing temperatures.

Poching's side were rewarded for their early efforts in the 12th minute when Lee Kershaw went over in the corner after a quick shift to the right.

Lino missed from the sideline but Trinity had the start they craved.

With Wigan rocking, James Batchelor stormed through the middle and Corey Hall went close in the corner later in the set.

The forwards were laying a strong platform, allowing Miller and Lino to dictate in perfect conditions for playmakers.

After Lino's kick forced a drop-out, Miller put Jai Whitbread in under the sticks with a classy cut-out pass.

Lino added the extras to make it 10-0 inside the opening quarter, a dream start for the unfancied hosts.

Wakefield were as dogged as they were clinical, defending for their lives to deny the Warriors during a period of sustained pressure.

Mike Cooper came closest for the visitors, losing the ball reaching for the line after being crowded out by Trinity defenders.

Wakefield scored again on their next visit into Wigan territory to stun the title hopefuls.

Sam Halsall dropped Miller's high kick and could only watch as the Trinity half-back glided over under the posts in the next set.

Lino knocked over the conversion to give Wakefield a commanding lead but they were never going to have everything their own way against the competition's top scorers.

The one time Trinity failed to get to grips with French he hurt them, the Warriors speedster slaloming across the field before giving Halsall the chance to finish out wide.

Smith's conversion went over off the post to reduce Wakefield's lead to 16-6 but Lino was offered the chance to knock over another two when Wigan were penalised in possession.

The half-back made no mistake from 40 metres out with the half-time hooter sounding, giving Trinity a thoroughly deserved 12-point lead at the interval.

There was a sense Wakefield would need to weather a storm after the break but it never came.

Trinity had a man advantage when Wigan prop Patrick Mago was sin-binned for a crusher tackle and although they failed to score during that period, they took enough juice out of the visitors to pull away in the closing stages.

Halsall was inches away from touching down French's grubber kick with the Warriors knocking at the door but Wakefield turned them away time and again.

With the clocking ticking down, Miller tried to put the game to bed only to see his drop-goal attempt blocked by a Wigan hand.

But Trinity did not have to wait much longer for the match-winning moment, Tanginoa powering his way over out wide to spark joyous scenes.

Lino maintained his perfect record from the tee to make it 24-6 and there was no way back for Wigan.

French knocked on with the tryline begging to sum up a forgettable afternoon for the Warriors, although they did get a consolation try thanks to Field's classy chip and chase.

But the afternoon belonged to Wakefield, Lewis Murphy putting the seal on an extraordinary victory when he intercepted Field's pass to go 50 metres.

Wakefield Trinity: Shaul, Kershaw, Hall, Gaskell, Murphy, Miller, Lino, Whitbread, Crowther, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Batchelor.

Substitutes: Walker, Aydin, Bowden, Battye.

Wigan Warriors: Field, French, Halsall, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Singleton, O'Neill, Cooper, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Smithies.

Substitutes: Mago, Ellis, Partington, Byrne.