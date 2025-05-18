Wakefield Trinity 40 Warrington Wolves 10: Caius Faatili double as seven-try Trinity stun Wolves

Caius Faatili barged over for an early double and Wakefield proceeded to run riot against woeful Warrington in a one-sided Betfred Super League clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Josh Griffin also crossed the line twice in a thumping seven-try, 40-10 win for the hosts that was supplemented by six kicks from the impeccable Max Jowit.

For Sam Burgess’ visitors, the scenes on the final hooter proved a far cry from last week’s Challenge Cup semi-final celebrations following their victory over Leigh.

Apart from briefly stirring towards the end of the first period, Burgess’ men looked utterly toothless and even the imminent prospect of a return to Wembley cannot distract from the fact that continue to languish in a lowly ninth place in the Super League table.

Josh Griffin of Wakefield scores a try in the thumping win over Warrington (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In contrast, Daryl Powell’s Wakefield lifted themselves into the play-off places after this latest rampant performance, in which they made their intentions clear from the opening moments.

Faatili started where he left off with two tries in the first 10 minutes to add to his Magic Weekend heroics a fortnight ago, when his improbable 70-metre dash wrapped up a dominant win over neighbours Castleford.

Quite such lung-bursting exploits were not required this time around as he stormed between Ben Currie and Matt Dufty to open the scoring, before quickly crossing again after Warrington failed to deal with Mason Lino’s high kick.

Griffin crossed for his first on the back of Lino’s high kick and Jowitt’s accuracy with the boot took the hosts further clear at 18-0.

Former Wire boss Powell could barely disguise his frustration when his old team were granted a foothold in the contest towards the end of the first half with two tries in two minutes.

First Marc Sneyd’s superb looping pass sent Aaron Lindop surging over, then straight from the kick-off Warrington burst forward again, Sneyd again the architect as he played in Connor Wrench who raced over unchallenged.

The interval came at a good time as Wakefield quickly regrouped and started the second half as they had the first, a strong spell of pressure straight from kick-off resulting in Corey Hall crossing from close range for his side’s fourth.

As Warrington’s already meek resistance fell away, Mathieu Cozza stepped up to send Griffin over for his second, then the Frenchman’s excellent pass played in Oliver Pratt for Wakefield’s seventh after Warrington full-back Dufty spilled another Lino high kick.