For the first time in a tense relegation battle with fierce rivals Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity are the favourites to stay in Super League.

Mark Applegarth's side were six points from safety following a 14th straight defeat to Leigh Leopards at Magic Weekend but they have wiped out that deficit in the space of six games with the help of their loyal supporters.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Warrington Wolves, Applegarth called on the fans to continue their staunch support after three wins in a row at Belle Vue and the players and supporters teamed up again to extend Wakefield's stunning streak on home soil.

The same fans had to endure five nillings in the opening nine rounds. Even then, there appeared to be no way back for Trinity.

But they slowly found their feet and have been a team transformed since breaking their duck against Leeds Rhinos last month.

After dismantling Warrington to inflict a sixth straight defeat on the early Super League pacesetters, Wakefield have parity at the bottom of Super League for the first time since March.

Innes Senior marked his return to Belle Vue with four tries on his fourth debut for the club, completing his hat-trick to give Trinity a 22-0 lead inside the opening half an hour.

Trinity overcame a slight wobble at the start of the second half before cutting loose late on to put Warrington to the sword.

Innes Senior celebrates his fourth try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Luke Gale was front and centre on his return from injury, while fellow spine players Max Jowitt, Mason Lino and Liam Hood produced their best performances of the year in a fine team display.

It was a miserable afternoon for Daryl Powell and his former club Castleford as they saw their advantage wiped out, with the 36-point win almost seeing Wakefield overtake their neighbours for the first time.

The warning signs were there for Warrington inside the opening minute as Samisoni Langi followed up half a break with another strong carry.

Applegarth has been forced to chop and change in pivotal positions all year but was able to field arguably his strongest spine of the season and Wakefield looked unrecognisable from the team that could not buy a point in early 2023 as they tore Wire's right edge to shreds.

Innes Senior enjoyed an afternoon to remember. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

All four spine players linked up for Senior's first try in the ninth minute, Jowitt providing the final pass to put the winger over in the corner.

Gale missed the conversion from the touchline in blustery conditions but the writing was already on the wall for the Wolves.

Warrington barely touched the ball during a period of Wakefield dominance that ended with the hosts in full control at 16-0.

After Hood and Lino went close, Kevin Proctor crashed over for his first Super League try to leave the Wolves shellshocked.

Luke Gale pulled the strings on his return from injury. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

It went from bad to worse for Warrington as Senior crossed for his second following another slick move on the left that featured Langi's power and Jowitt's skill.

Gale could not add the extras from the touchline but knocked over a penalty after Jowitt was caught by a high shot to land another blow on the beleaguered Wolves.

Warrington's body language reflected their struggles as they gathered behind the posts in the manner of a fractured team.

With their heads spinning, Sam Kasiano threw a brainless offload from a scrum on his own 20 to give Wakefield the field position to score their fourth try.

Trinity went left again and Senior was in the right place to complete his hat-trick with 10 minutes of the first half still remaining.

Jowitt took over the kicking duties and made no mistake from the touchline to leave Wakefield in dreamland.

Wakefield celebrate Liam Hood's try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Aside from an early spell of pressure after Senior was forced to concede a drop-out, Warrington did not lay a glove on their hosts in the first half.

Matty Ashton sensed an opportunity after finding himself in space but was pulled back for a forward pass in the only half-chance created by the Wire before the interval.

With Powell's half-time words ringing in their ears, Warrington were much improved at the start of the second period and gave themselves a sniff of an unlikely comeback when Paul Vaughan forced his way over under the posts.

Anxiety began to creep in as the Wolves turned the screw on the Trinity line but the hosts restricted the damage and put the game to bed thanks to a flying finish from Tom Lineham which was made possible by Lino's superb long pass.

Hood calmed any remaining nerves with a smart finish from dummy-half after catching Warrington napping.

Wakefield were not done there as they displayed a new-found ruthless edge to push Powell to the brink.

Jowitt had a try ruled out for a double movement but quickly shrugged off the disappointment to give Senior his fourth with another classy pass.

The full-back got the try his performance deserved two minutes from time after Gale put Matty Ashurst through a hole in the Warrington defence, completing a win that will send shockwaves through Castleford as their August 18 trip to Belle Vue looms.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Senior, Lino, Gale, Bowden, Hood, Proctor, Pitts, Ashurst, Atoni. Substitutes: Eseh, Battye, Bowes, Fifita.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Bullock, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Philbin. Substitutes: Kasiano, Holroyd, Walker, Dudson.