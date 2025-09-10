Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC battle rising expectations in final play-off push - James O'Brien comment

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC, two clubs written off for differing reasons at the start of 2025.

Trinity were on the crest of a wave after winning the Championship treble, yet few expected Daryl Powell's side to upset the applecart on their return to Super League, as evidenced by pre-season odds of 100/1 to lift the trophy at Old Trafford.

For Hull, the only way was up after a nightmare season that produced just three wins.

Thoughts of a top-six push, however, were fanciful at best.

With the play-offs looming, what once seemed impossible is now very much within reach for both clubs.

Either Wakefield or Hull will complete the line-up for the post-season Grand Final tilt.

For all the talk about Leeds Rhinos' resurgence and the ever-improving Leigh Leopards, the success story of the regular season would belong to the club that claim sixth spot – yet the sting of missing out would be just as sharp.

The race between Wakefield and Hull is going down to the wire. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Both clubs have lost momentum at the business end of the season, making every game in the closing rounds a test of nerve as much as skill.

With the finishing line in sight, every ounce of grit will be needed to cross it first.

Injuries have been a constant challenge for both sides, in Wakefield's case robbing Powell of key men such as Jake Trueman, Ky Rodwell and Caleb Hamlin-Uele for long periods.

Powell issued a rallying call to his flagging team after a third defeat in four games at rivals Castleford Tigers last week, reminding them that their improved form had raised expectations – and that they now must prove they can live up to them.

The rivals have enjoyed two hard-fought battles this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've got a few big boys missing that would make a difference for us," he said.

"But I don't think you can put it down to that. Whoever has gone in has done a good job throughout the year.

"Whatever happens, we've had a pretty good year. But the question I'm asking the boys is: do we want to be a play-off team or not? Because that takes a bit of doing.

"We've got to prove we want to be a play-off team with our next two performances because I'd hate to see our season peter out."

Wakefield have made their mark on their return to Super League. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

If Wakefield hinted at a future challenge last year, Hull offered little to suggest they were headed in that direction.

John Cartwright inherited a team on their knees following the club's worst-ever Super League season.

The Australian not only had to rebuild a fragile squad but the entire culture after years of decay.

Cartwright has achieved both objectives, restoring pride in the badge and giving Hull a renewed sense of identity.

For too long, the Airlie Birds had a soft underbelly and would fold at the first sign of adversity.

Under Cartwright, they have quickly earned a reputation as a side that go down fighting regardless of the scoreline.

Hull have put pride back in the shirt this season. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Hull conceded 40 or more points on eight occasions last year; Wigan Warriors are the only team to inflict the same kind of damage on the new-look Black and Whites back in the early weeks of 2025.

After three straight losses, Hull now face their biggest test yet.

The Airlie Birds were guilty of pressing the self-destruct button in their latest defeat at rivals Hull KR, losing four players to suspension to compound Cartwright's selection issues.

At a time that calls for cool heads, Hull were guilty of letting theirs slip.

The Black and Whites must quickly rediscover their composure to keep their play-off hopes alive this Saturday when out-of-form Warrington Wolves visit.

With Wakefield in action against KR at the same time, it promises to be a tense affair at the MKM Stadium.

"We've just got to worry about ourselves and dust ourselves off," said Cartwright following the defeat at Craven Park.

"We'll get a side together by Wednesday and then go and get the two points against Warrington. I have no doubt that we can win that and then win our last game.

"We've got to be a little bit smarter and a little ounce of luck would be nice. Then we've got to add polish on the end of our plays.

"If we do that, I certainly believe we can play finals – and we all know if you get there then it's a different ball game."

While Hull have made their mark through dogged determination, Wakefield have thrilled fans with a more expansive attacking game.

That flair has been matched by moments of grit in defence, proving they can mix substance with style when it matters.

The result is a campaign that has exceeded expectations for both clubs. With the play-offs now in sight, what started as a campaign of long odds and low expectations has transformed into a story of promise.

The future looks bright for Trinity and Hull but there is still another chapter to write this season.