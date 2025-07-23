Wakefield Trinity assistant Michael Shenton provides latest on Caleb Hamlin-Uele injury

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamlin-Uele recently returned from a shoulder issue but is now facing another spell on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury in training.

Assistant coach Michael Shenton admitted it was another setback for both player and club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Caleb is obviously massive for us," said Shenton. "He's a proper player and came back in top form.

"He's picked up a calf injury in training, which is not like him at all. He's one of our most durable players. We're just having a bit of a torrid run with things like that at the moment.

"We're not sure how bad it is yet but he's definitely out of contention for the next couple of games.

"It's a big blow for us but it gives an opportunity for someone else to take his spot and do a job for the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield will also be without Thomas Doyle (ribs) and Isaiah Vagana (suspension) but Oliver Pratt is set to make a timely return after a four-week lay-off with a hip issue.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele has suffered a fresh setback. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's great to have Pratty back," added Shenton.

"He's come into contention late. We were expecting him back after the break but he's trained really well and come through his injury fast.

"He's a young, explosive player who doesn't like being injured. Our physios were happy to pass him back to us as fast as they could.

"Last time we played Leeds, Pratty was very dangerous and he's having a great season. It's timely for him to come back into contention."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Johnstone remains sidelined with a groin injury. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Tom Johnstone remains unavailable after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

The England winger is set for an extended spell on the sidelines as Wakefield nurse him back to fitness.

"That’s still up in the air," said Shenton. "We’re not expecting Tommy back in the coming weeks.

"We’ve had to deload him and get him right as he was in a bit of a pickle. We’re no further forward with it really. There’s signs of improvements – he’s in and around training and moving – but we’ve no idea on when he’ll be back.