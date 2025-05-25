Wakefield Trinity blast back into Super League top six with demolition job on Salford Red Devils
Wing Lachlan Walmsley, prop Caius Faatili and Super League debutant Ellis Lingard all went over twice as Daryl Powell’s rampant Trinity scored six tries in the first half and seven in the second.
Prop Mike McMeekin, stand-off Max Jowitt, half-back Mason Lino, centre Cam Scott, wing Josh Rourke and forwards Seth Nikotemo and Jay Pitts also touched down as Wakefield soared into the top six.
Tries from Salford pair Jonny Vaughan and Nene MacDonald could not mask another miserable afternoon for the visitors.
Wakefield raced into a 20-0 lead with four tries inside the opening 23 minutes.
Centre Corey Hall sent Walmsley in at the corner for their first unconverted try, McMeekin raced under the posts for their second and then Jowitt burst clear to score after taking Faatili’s inside pass.
Walmsley touched down in the corner again for his second try before Faatili bull-dozed through Salford’s porous defence for the home side’s fifth.
There was still time for a sixth before the break as Lini dummied his way over for a fine solo effort and with Jowitt landing three of his six conversion attempts, Trinity led 30-0 at half-time.
Salford responded straight from the restart as Lino fumbled Ryan Brierley’s high kick and Vaughan gathered to go over.
But that offered brief respite as Wakefield stormed back with three quick-fire tries, all converted by Jowitt, to move 48-6 ahead.
Scott touched down Jowitt’s grubber kick, wing Rourke caught Lino’s kick on the full to go under the posts and Nikotemo charged over.
Lino sent Lingard in for Wakefield’s 10th try before Salford full-back MacDonald powered his way over for the visitors.
Loose forward Pitts marked his 150th appearance for the club with their 11th touch down before Faatili scored his second try and Lingard went over for his double.