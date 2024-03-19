Wakefield Trinity bolster Daryl Powell's pack with signing of NRL forward

Wakefield Trinity have bolstered Daryl Powell's pack with the signing of Parramatta Eels forward Ky Rodwell.
By James O'Brien
Published 19th Mar 2024, 07:19 GMT

The 24-year-old will link up with the Championship club later this week on a deal until the end of 2025.

Rodwell made his NRL debut in 2021 and went on to feature five times for the Eels at the top level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m extremely privileged and excited to be continuing my rugby league journey with Wakefield," said Rodwell, who has been a regular in the NSW Cup in recent years.

"I’ve heard a lot about the place and can’t wait to meet all you Trinity fans.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and ripping in for the 2024 season."

The former Australian Schoolboy could come into contention for the Good Friday derby at Featherstone Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Promotion favourites Wakefield began their Championship campaign with a resounding win over Bradford Bulls last week.

Ky Rodwell is on his way to England. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)Ky Rodwell is on his way to England. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Ky Rodwell is on his way to England. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

"We are delighted to sign Ky as we build our pack depth moving into a tough Championship season," said Powell.

"Ky is a tough aggressive player who will complement the type of players we have in our middle unit at the moment.

"I am really looking forward to seeing him play in Wakefield colours and I’m confident he will be a big hit with our fans."

Related topics:NRLWakefield TrinityDaryl PowellWakefieldTrinity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.