Wakefield Trinity bolster Daryl Powell's pack with signing of NRL forward
The 24-year-old will link up with the Championship club later this week on a deal until the end of 2025.
Rodwell made his NRL debut in 2021 and went on to feature five times for the Eels at the top level.
“I’m extremely privileged and excited to be continuing my rugby league journey with Wakefield," said Rodwell, who has been a regular in the NSW Cup in recent years.
"I’ve heard a lot about the place and can’t wait to meet all you Trinity fans.
"I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and ripping in for the 2024 season."
The former Australian Schoolboy could come into contention for the Good Friday derby at Featherstone Rovers.
Promotion favourites Wakefield began their Championship campaign with a resounding win over Bradford Bulls last week.
"We are delighted to sign Ky as we build our pack depth moving into a tough Championship season," said Powell.
"Ky is a tough aggressive player who will complement the type of players we have in our middle unit at the moment.
"I am really looking forward to seeing him play in Wakefield colours and I’m confident he will be a big hit with our fans."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.