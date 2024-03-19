Wakefield Trinity bolster Daryl Powell's pack with signing of NRL forward

The 24-year-old will link up with the Championship club later this week on a deal until the end of 2025.

Rodwell made his NRL debut in 2021 and went on to feature five times for the Eels at the top level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m extremely privileged and excited to be continuing my rugby league journey with Wakefield," said Rodwell, who has been a regular in the NSW Cup in recent years.

"I’ve heard a lot about the place and can’t wait to meet all you Trinity fans.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and ripping in for the 2024 season."

The former Australian Schoolboy could come into contention for the Good Friday derby at Featherstone Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion favourites Wakefield began their Championship campaign with a resounding win over Bradford Bulls last week.

Ky Rodwell is on his way to England. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

"We are delighted to sign Ky as we build our pack depth moving into a tough Championship season," said Powell.

"Ky is a tough aggressive player who will complement the type of players we have in our middle unit at the moment.