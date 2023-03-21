Wakefield Trinity bolster depleted squad with addition of Wigan Warriors youngster

Wakefield Trinity have bolstered Mark Applegarth's depleted squad with the signing of Wigan Warriors hooker Tom Forber on a two-week loan.

The 19-year-old helps plug the gap left by Liam Hood after he sustained a head injury in last week's defeat at Salford Red Devils.

Forber is due to train with Trinity for the first time on Wednesday with a view to making his debut when Hull KR visit Belle Vue on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager – Wakefield’s second loan addition following the recent arrival of Sam Hewitt – caught Applegarth's eye playing for Wigan reserves against Wakefield at the end of 2022.

Tom Forber has joined Wakefield Trinity on a temporary basis. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"With Liam Hood missing this weekend through concussion, it was important we got some depth in that position," said Applegarth, who is also without Max Jowitt, Lee Gaskell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Josh Bowden and Lewis Murphy.

"I was really impressed by Tom when he played in the Reserves Grand Final last year and when he made his Super League debut. I'm looking forward to welcoming him to the club and delighted he's on board."

Forber, who made his Super League bow against Rovers last August, has gained further experience during loan stints with Oldham, Newcastle Thunder and Whitehaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really looking forward to meeting all the boys at training and ripping in," he said.

"It’s a step up for me from playing in reserves and being out on loan in the Championship so I'm keen to get stuck in and do what I can for the team.