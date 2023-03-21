News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
8 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Wakefield Trinity bolster depleted squad with addition of Wigan Warriors youngster

Wakefield Trinity have bolstered Mark Applegarth's depleted squad with the signing of Wigan Warriors hooker Tom Forber on a two-week loan.

By James O'Brien
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:30 GMT

The 19-year-old helps plug the gap left by Liam Hood after he sustained a head injury in last week's defeat at Salford Red Devils.

Forber is due to train with Trinity for the first time on Wednesday with a view to making his debut when Hull KR visit Belle Vue on Friday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenager – Wakefield’s second loan addition following the recent arrival of Sam Hewitt – caught Applegarth's eye playing for Wigan reserves against Wakefield at the end of 2022.

Most Popular
Tom Forber has joined Wakefield Trinity on a temporary basis. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
Tom Forber has joined Wakefield Trinity on a temporary basis. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
Tom Forber has joined Wakefield Trinity on a temporary basis. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"With Liam Hood missing this weekend through concussion, it was important we got some depth in that position," said Applegarth, who is also without Max Jowitt, Lee Gaskell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Josh Bowden and Lewis Murphy.

"I was really impressed by Tom when he played in the Reserves Grand Final last year and when he made his Super League debut. I'm looking forward to welcoming him to the club and delighted he's on board."

Forber, who made his Super League bow against Rovers last August, has gained further experience during loan stints with Oldham, Newcastle Thunder and Whitehaven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm really looking forward to meeting all the boys at training and ripping in," he said.

"It’s a step up for me from playing in reserves and being out on loan in the Championship so I'm keen to get stuck in and do what I can for the team.

"I had a taste of Super League last season and that's made me hungry for more opportunities so to come here and get some game time is something I'm really excited about."

Wakefield TrinityWigan WarriorsTrinitySuper LeagueWakefieldSalford Red Devils