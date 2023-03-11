News you can trust since 1754
Wakefield Trinity bolster pack with loan signing of Huddersfield Giants forward

Wakefield Trinity have strengthened their pack with the addition of Huddersfield Giants back-rower Sam Hewitt on an initial two-week loan.

By James O'Brien
53 minutes ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 9:18am

The 23-year-old featured 14 times for the Giants last season but is still waiting for his first appearance of 2023.

Hewitt links up with a Wakefield outfit still searching for their first win of the campaign after four straight defeats.

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth was forced into the loan market amid an early injury crisis that has robbed him of the likes of Kelepi Tanginoa, Lewis Murphy and Max Jowitt.

“I’m really pleased to be able to bring Sam in on loan to bolster our pack over the next few weeks," said Applegarth, who saw Lee Gaskell and Samisoni Langi join the injury list in Friday's defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

“Sam is a young hungry forward who is excited to be linking up with the squad on Monday and ripping in for us.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and I’m sure he’ll make his mark on the team over the next few weeks. I’d also like to thank Huddersfield for allowing Sam to join us.”

The initial loan deal covers the games against Salford Red Devils and Hull KR.

Sam Hewitt has completed a temporary move across West Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
“I’m really looking forward to joining Wakefield and getting stuck in," said Hewitt.

“Hopefully I can get some good minutes under my belt and add something to the team with my performances on the pitch.”

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis is open to the idea of extending the loan.

“As Ian (Watson) has alluded to in his weekly press briefings loan opportunities may arise during the course of the year that we feel are beneficial for all concerned and this is one such occasion," said Thewlis.

"Sam will gain Betfred Super League game time for a couple of weeks with Wakefield and I am sure he will be a huge asset to them, after which we'll review the situation and see where all parties are.”

