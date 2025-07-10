Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell accuses John Cartwright of influencing referee following Hull FC defeat

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity were in control at the interval thanks to Max Jowitt's 10-point haul, only for the Black and Whites to score 16 unanswered second-half points and move back above their top-six rivals in the Super League table.

Wakefield were on the right side of the penalty count in the opening 40 minutes before the "decision-making from the referee completely flipped", according to Powell.

After claiming that Cartwright was "walking up and down influencing the referee" at half-time in an interview with Sky Sports, Powell added in his post-match press conference: "I don't think a referee should ever be influenced.

"There were some words in the tunnel. John wasn't being aggressive to anybody – he was just saying some words in earshot. It shouldn't work.

"We deserved to lose, Hull deserved to win and good luck to them – but I don't think we should see that from us again.

"I'm as disappointed as I've been with this group of players since I've been at Wakefield. It's just not acceptable as a performance."

Hull appeared to be staring down the barrel of another home defeat at half-time before showing the gritty traits that have underpinned their resurgence to end their 12-month wait for a win at the MKM Stadium.

Daryl Powell was frustrated with how the second half panned out. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

However, the vital victory was somewhat overshadowed by Powell's claims.

In response, Cartwright said: "Did Daryl say that? He's one to talk.

"I didn't influence the referee or talk to him at all."

When pressed on whether he said things that the referee could have heard, the Australian added: "That's a different story. I didn't talk to the referee.

Hull celebrate Lewis Martin's winning try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Nothing went our way in the first half – a penalty or a six again. I was questioning our players about fighting in the ruck as they were walking up the tunnel.