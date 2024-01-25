Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell challenges Matty Ashurst ahead of testimonial game against Wigan Warriors

The 34-year-old, who joined Trinity from Salford Red Devils in 2015 after beginning his career at St Helens, is preparing to face hometown club Wigan Warriors in his testimonial game on Friday night.

Powell has hailed Ashurst's contribution to the club but believes there is more to come from his captain, even in the twilight of his career.

"He's given a massive amount to Wakefield Trinity and deserves an awesome night," said Powell, who took over from Mark Applegarth at the end of last season.

"I hope everybody in the area gets around him and supports him.

"He's a quality player. I've sort of challenged him to bring some of the things back into his game that have slipped out a little bit. As a back-rower, he's one of the best short-side players that I've seen and a great line runner.

"I've been really impressed with him as a bloke, a player and a professional. He fully deserves this and I hope his year goes really well, on and off the field."

The state-of-the-art Neil Fox East Stand has sold out as Trinity begin a new era at Belle Vue under Powell and owner Matt Ellis.

Matty Ashurst will be front and centre on Friday night. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The visit of the defending Super League champions provides an opportunity to build on an encouraging performance in the 41-22 defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

Wigan's 22-man squad features new signings such as Kruise Leeming and Luke Thompson, as well as a mix of first team and academy players.

"I thought we were really good for 40 minutes against Leeds," said Powell, who will name his strongest available side in preparation for next week's trip to York Knights in the 1895 Cup.

"The team started getting moved around a bit in the second half and they opened us up over a 10-minute period.

Wakefield opened the doors to their new stand last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a mixed team from them but Wigan's young kids are class. We just want to get out there, show what we can do and get ourselves ready for the game against York."

Wakefield, who also face Newcastle Thunder in Group 3 of the 1895 Cup on February 18, will discover their first Challenge Cup opponents after this weekend's second-round fixtures.

Powell's side could play as many as six cup games before kicking off their Championship campaign against Bradford Bulls on March 15.

"I don't quite understand it, to be honest," said Powell. "It's bizarre.

"From the start of February until the middle of March, you're alternating between the Challenge Cup and the 1895 Cup.

"We could play York, an amateur team, then Newcastle and we don't know what sort of team they'll put out. You don't know who you're going to play next – it could be a League 1 team or a top-end Champ team.