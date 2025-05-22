Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell expresses Jake Trueman hope as absence continues

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has eased concerns over Jake Trueman's long-term fitness despite the half-back's latest absence.

Trueman returned from a seven-week lay-off at Magic Weekend earlier this month but missed last Sunday's rout of Warrington Wolves and remains unavailable for this weekend's home clash with Salford Red Devils.

The 26-year-old, who has battled injuries throughout his career, is no stranger to back problems, sparking fears of another extended spell on the sidelines.

However, Powell is optimistic Trueman will respond positively to a recent course of injections.

"He's still got an ongoing back issue," said Powell.

"He's had some treatment – a couple of jabs in his back last week – and we're hoping that's going to resolve it pretty soon.

"He won't play this week and we'll see how he comes through this next little period.

"I don't think there are any long-term fears. It's just something that's reared its head. We're hopeful this treatment is going to fix it up."

Mason Lino and Max Jowitt teamed up in Trueman's absence to guide Trinity to an emphatic victory over Warrington.

Powell will resist any temptation to rest key men against the beleaguered Red Devils, with one or two possible exceptions.

"A couple of boys have done huge minutes so I might make a couple of changes," he said.