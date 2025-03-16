Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell eyes Wembley but injuries sour Challenge Cup win at Huddersfield Giants

Daryl Powell is dreaming of a Wembley return after seeing Wakefield Trinity book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought win at Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity were trailing 12-6 at half-time before scoring 16 unanswered points to add to Huddersfield's early-season woes.

Wakefield, who lifted the 1895 Cup at the national stadium last year, take their place in a wide-open draw following Wigan Warriors' shock defeat by Hull FC.

"There are still good teams in the competition but there's going to be a new winner and we feel like we're in a good place to compete," he said.

"Everybody is motivated to get to Wembley. We did it last year in the 1895 Cup and whilst it's a little bit different, you're still playing in the iconic stadium and it feels special.

"Those opportunities don't happen too much for a lot of teams. It's an iconic competition.

"We won't look too far ahead but you've got to be in it to win it – and we're still in it."

Wakefield made a strong start but had to do it the hard way after losing Max Jowitt and Matty Storton to injury in the first half.

Mike McMeeken, left, and Liam Hood celebrate with the fans after the game. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.)

Trinity have been left to count the cost of the win as they start to build towards next month's quarter-finals.

"We know it'll be tough," added Powell.

"We don't know what we'll get out of this in terms of injuries. There are potentially a couple of medium to long-term ones there.

"To lose the players we did and have to move players around to play in different positions, it was a big win for us.

Wakefield scramble to deny Adam Swift a second try. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

"We're growing and developing as a team. We still don't know exactly the team that we are because we've got 10 new players and are early in the season.

"But we're managing ourselves really well. We've been really competitive in pretty much all our games.

"It's a pretty good journey learning about ourselves. We learned a little bit more about ourselves today."

Huddersfield were left to rue another game that got away after throwing away a half-time lead for the fifth consecutive week.

Giants boss Luke Robinson conceded that it has become a mental issue.

"I think it is now," he said.

"For some reason, we're really struggling to gain momentum in the second half of games. As soon as we make one error, we compound it.