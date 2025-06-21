Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell in 'utopia' after stunning win over Wigan Warriors

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defending Super League champions arrived at Belle Vue bidding for a 10th straight victory but were second best against Powell's top-six hopefuls.

Powell was blown away by Trinity's response to their painful late defeat to Leigh Leopards as they underlined their play-off credentials.

"It's kind of mental that the boys have got that energy on a five-day turnaround," said Powell.

"We didn't have that much time to put a game plan in place – we had one session – and that's as good as we’ve executed one.

"It needs to be good against Wigan. It was an incredible defensive effort.

"I'm just really pleased. It doesn't matter who we’ve got in the team. As a coach it's utopia when a team can produce those kinds of performances."

Wakefield have made a habit of losing close games this year but tries from Caius Faatili, Josh Griffin and Tom Johnstone ensured there would be no repeat on Friday night.

It was a night to remember for Wakefield. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Powell, who remains with a host of players through injury, is optimistic about Trinity's play-off chances after a statement win.

"We've lost five really tight games this year and if a couple of them swing the other way, we're in a really strong position," he added.

"I'm really confident with where we are and how we're playing. I'm confident we'll be in a great place as we roll through the season."

The result handed the initiative to Hull KR in the battle for the League Leaders' Shield.

Lachlan Walmsley catches a high ball. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Wigan boss Matt Peet admitted that the rampant Robins would be hard to catch.

"I think they are certainly in pole position," said Peet, whose side needed a late try to beat Huddersfield Giants in their previous game.

"We're four points adrift now and points difference. They don't look like dropping points at the moment. They're playing incredibly well.

