Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell makes Siddal pledge ahead of Challenge Cup banana skin

Trinity will travel to Halifax as the overwhelming favourites after living up to the pre-season hype in an impressive 40-4 defeat of York Knights in the 1895 Cup.

However, Powell has ruled out mass changes against a proud amateur club.

"I'm not going to be changing that team too much, particularly for next week," he said.

"There will be potentially some movement after that but next week I'll stay reasonably consistent.

"I want to get boys in a bit of a groove. I don't think playing every other week is the way so in the main, the team that took the field today will play next week.

"It's a tough challenge for us away from home and I want to make sure we get it right. I won't be taking too many chances."

Wakefield are the team to beat this season after assembling a formidable squad for the Championship.

Wakefield made an impressive start to life under Daryl Powell. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Before Trinity get to work in the league next month, they have the opportunity to make progress in the two cup competitions.

A comfortable win over York represented the perfect start to the Powell era with debutant Lachlan Walmsley scoring three of Wakefield's seven tries.

"I wanted to start the game well and you can't start any better than that," said Powell, whose side raced into a 24-0 lead in as many minutes.

"We put a marker down there and then what we did in and around our tryline when we were under pressure was really impressive. We conceded one try but they had to work pretty hard for it.

Luke Gale races over to score the opening try. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We got a little bit sloppy at times but it was our first hit-out. Benchmark-wise, there are some things we can be really pleased with there and say that's our standard."

Wakefield were on their knees when they were relegated from Super League in September but have quickly rebuilt under Powell and new owner Matt Ellis.

With Trinity riding a wave of optimism, Powell has been encouraged by his side's early work.

"It's quite surreal to see a team get relegated and how positive the vibe is around it," he added.

"Matt, myself and the other coaches coming in has created a new vibe and we've signed quite a few new players.

"The one thing I would say is that the players that were already at the club have been outstanding. I've been so impressed with people like Pittsy (Jay Pitts), Matty Ashurst, Liam Hood.