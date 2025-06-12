Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell opens up on grandson's leukaemia battle ahead of fundraising game
Clarke was diagnosed in early 2025 and spent his first birthday in intensive care following a seizure.
After receiving chemotherapy at Leeds General Infirmary, Clarke is now recovering at home, although he still needs ongoing blood and platelet transfusions.
As an expression of gratitude to the charity that has supported the Powell and Richardson families every step of the way, Wakefield's game against Leigh Leopards on Sunday will be sponsored by Team Clarkey Boy in aid of Candlelighters.
"It's a pretty aggressive form of leukaemia so it's been a really difficult and emotional time for my family, particularly my daughter Kegan and her husband Eamonn," said Powell.
"It's very difficult for families when that happens to them, particularly someone so young. It was just before his first birthday when he went into hospital.
"It's been six months of constant treatment. The LGI's oncology ward have been unbelievable in treating Clarke and the Candlelighters charity have been superb.
"We've done what families do – stick together and support each other.
"Clarke has finished his chemo now and is at home. He has to go into hospital a fair bit for blood transfusions. It's the start of a journey because cancer is a journey.
"He's happy and smiling at the moment whilst still going through a very difficult time. He's been a really brave person and handled it so, so well.
"We're hoping he doesn't remember anything of it because it's been really tough for him. We're all praying he's going to be well and has a fantastic life."
Team Clarkey Boy has been set up to help raise money for the work carried out by Candlelighters and to aid them in helping other families.
A special logo will adorn the front of Trinity's playing jerseys for the game, which will be broadcast live on BBC Two, before the shirts are auctioned off.
The initiative brings together the rugby league community in solidarity with the Powell family and others facing similar battles.
Fans can donate to Candlelighters either through this link or via a bucket collection at Belle Vue on Sunday.
"When Clarke first got diagnosed, I told the players to treat me the same because this is my diversion away from the difficulties at home," added Powell. "They've been phenomenal.
"I'm really proud and honoured that the club have done this. It's a phenomenal thing to do. That's what kind of club this is.
"I wanted to let the boys know early on about the shirt they were wearing and what it stood for. Then they can just go and play the game
"A lot of my family will be here on Sunday and it'll be a big day for the charity. Candlelighters have been unbelievable in providing support in all sorts of different ways, even grandparents' meetings where you get to share the difficulties and emotional parts of what having an illness like this means to the whole family.
"My daughter would have found it much more difficult to get through this if it hadn't been for Candlelighters. I can't speak highly enough of the charity and the support it's put around my family at this very difficult time."
