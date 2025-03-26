Wakefield Trinity half-back Jake Trueman will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's trip to Leigh Leopards.

The 26-year-old missed last week's home defeat to former club Hull FC due to a back problem but has been named in Daryl Powell's 21-man squad for the Super League clash with Leigh.

Powell is prepared to make a late call on the talented playmaker.

"He's improved and we'll give him until later in the week," said Powell, who confirmed that Corey Hall has been ruled out with a rib issue.

"He's got a muscle injury in his back that we don't think is that bad but it's taking a little bit of time to clear up.

"At this moment in time, we're just seeing how he is day by day before deciding whether he gets on the field or not.

"I thought the halves (Mason Lino and Oliver Russell) did a decent job last week. They hadn't had a massive amount of time prep-wise because we thought Truey was going to be alright.

"They've spent a bit more time together this week but we'll see how the end of the week goes."

Jake Trueman is struggling with a back issue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity remain without full-back Max Jowitt as he continues his recovery from a leg injury sustained in the recent Challenge Cup victory at Huddersfield Giants.

Jowitt faces a race against time to be ready for next week's quarter-final against Leigh at Belle Vue.

"He came out of the boot earlier in the week and he's still got some sort of pain in his lower leg," said Powell.

"We're not 100 per cent sure exactly when he'll be back. It's not going to be that long.