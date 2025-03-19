Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell provides mixed injury report on Matty Storton and Max Jowitt

Wakefield Trinity forward Matty Storton is set to miss a significant portion of the Super League season – but there is better news regarding Max Jowitt's fitness.

Trinity will continue to monitor Jowitt after scans cleared him of major damage following an awkward fall in last week's Challenge Cup win over Huddersfield Giants.

However, Storton has been told he requires surgery on the knee injury he sustained at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 26-year-old, who has been an ever-present for Daryl Powell's side since joining from Hull KR in the off-season, is likely to be sidelined until July.

"Matty Storton is a pretty tough one," said Powell.

"He's got a bad knee injury with cartilage damage that needs an operation so he's going to be out for anything up to four months.

"He's started the season really well and that's a tough one for him. It’s a difficult one but that’s rugby league, isn't it?

"Whilst it's disappointing for us and him, it gives an opportunity to somebody else."

The loss of Storton has been countered by the return of Ky Rodwell, Cameron Scott and Josh Griffin, while Josh Rourke will stand in for Jowitt at full-back.

Jowitt has been ruled out of Friday's clash with Hull FC but could return to action in the near future.

"Max has had a scan and it doesn't look like it's anything major so we're hopeful he's not going to be too long," said Powell, who is still awaiting the results of a scan on Isaiah Vagana's shoulder injury.